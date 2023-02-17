Is this the end of bass rigs as we know it?

Though it would be a brave soul who turned up to a gig with just a bass guitar and a pedal, digital interfaces and effects have become an accepted part of 4-string life these days. Most recording studios are awash with virtual instruments, testifying to the ability of modern technology to simulate all sorts of real-world bass guitar sounds.

“Bass players are looking for smaller, more compact bass gear that they can take on the go without compromising their tone,” says Holly Bergantino of Bergantino Audio Systems. “Our new Super Pre fulfils that need. Big 8x10 cabinets are out!”

Described as the ‘ultimate toolbox for bass players,’ Bergantino’s latest offering promises a choice of serial or parallel VRC compression and a range of distortions, overdrives and fuzzes. There’s also plenty of scope to enhance your clean tone thanks to an intuitive 4-band EQ.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems) (Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

“Some players don't want to spend time dialling in a complex EQ interface and would rather use a simple 3-band to get their preferred sound,” says Holly. “Others want control over every facet of their frequency. The Super Pre gives players a choice of how much or how little they want to customize their EQ.”



Once you’ve found a tone you like, you can use the memory function to save your settings. There are 3 memory footswitches that each contain 8 individual banks, giving you a total of 24 saveable scenes. Besides all this, the Super Pre will also serve as a headphone amp, a chromatic tuner and a studio-quality DI box.

(Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

"The Super Pre fits in your gig bag, backpack and on your carry on with ease,” says Holly. “Instead of hauling around a number of EQ’s, compressors, overdrives, distortions and fuzzes, this single unit will cover all of that for you.”

For more visit bergantino.com (opens in new tab).