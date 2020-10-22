Is this the most affordable ’59 Les Paul Standard ever?

We’ve heard chatter about the Epiphone ’59 Les Paul Standard, the first-ever collaboration between Epiphone and the Gibson Custom Shop, for months, and now the highly-anticipated electric guitar is a reality.

Announced with the catchphrase “Vintage for All,” the Limited Edition model is Epiphone's stunning – and affordable – recreation of the celebrated LP.

The new guitar sports a maple top with a AAA figured maple veneer on a mahogany body, a mahogany neck with a ’59 Rounded C profile and a long neck tenon, and an Indian laurel fingerboard with medium jumbo frets and trapezoid inlays.

Aged Dark Cherry Burst (Image credit: Epiphone)

There’s also Gibson USA BurstBucker 2 and 3 humbuckers, a Switchcraft selector switch and output jack, CTS pots, ‘50s-era wiring, Mallory capacitors and new Epiphone Deluxe vintage tuners.

Aesthetics-wise, the ’59 sports cream body binding, a non-beveled pickguard and an aged finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone)

The ’59 is offered in Aged Dark Burst and Aged Dark Cherry Burst, and comes with an Epiphone Limited Edition metal medallion toggle switchplate and a vintage-style brown hard case. Best of all, it’s priced at just $799.

For more information, head to Epiphone.