It's Official: Periphery's Misha Mansoor to Produce New Animals as Leaders Album

Earlier this month, when Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor posted a photo to his Facebook page along with the caption ""Tosin Abasi and I have been hard at work on the new Animals As Leaders material," the Internet started buzzing about Misha once again handling production duties for the Washington D.C.-based instrumental band.

Earlier today, we were able to get confirmation that Mansoor is indeed manning the helm for the upcoming follow-up to 2011's Weightless.

"Tosin and I had a lot of fun writing the first album together, and he came to me wanting to recreate that dynamic again for this album," said Mansoor. "Thankfully our schedules lined up and we were able to get a lot of work done in very little time! We are really excited with how the songs came out and can't wait for people to hear the songs!"