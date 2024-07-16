“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue”: Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after bandmate Kyle Gass jokes about Trump assassination attempt

Hollywood actor Jack Black’s music project, Tenacious D, have canceled their remaining Australia and New Zealand dates and suspended any creative plans, after guitarist Kyle Gass publicly joked about the failed assassination attempt of former US President Donald Trump.

Last Sunday, Gass was celebrating his birthday on stage in Sydney when a cake was presented to him. After Black told Gass to make a wish while blowing the candles, Gass joked, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to 20-year-old assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate Trump at his Pennsylvania rally.

Black continued with the Sydney concert but later issued the following statement on social media: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass makes Trump assassination comment at Sydney concert - YouTube Watch On

Gass also posted a statement: “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to thise I've let down and truly regret any pain I've cause.

“Every single one of us has said something out of turn at somepoint in our lives. Let alone being on-stage celebrating our birthday in an exciting foreign land in-front of a huge crowd… with possibly a few drinks beforehand. I am so sorry.”

Earlier today (July 16), Australian senator Ralph Babet called for Black and Gass's deportation: “I call on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black, and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately. Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump.”

Tenacious D canceled scheduled performances in Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, and Auckland. The status of their October shows in the US remains unclear.