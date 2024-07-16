“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue”: Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after bandmate Kyle Gass jokes about Trump assassination attempt

Australian senator Ralph Babet called for the musicians to be deported after Gass' public comment

Kyle Gass (L) and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at PNC Music Pavilion on September 06, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina (Image credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Hollywood actor Jack Black’s music project, Tenacious D, have canceled their remaining Australia and New Zealand dates and suspended any creative plans, after guitarist Kyle Gass publicly joked about the failed assassination attempt of former US President Donald Trump.

Last Sunday, Gass was celebrating his birthday on stage in Sydney when a cake was presented to him. After Black told Gass to make a wish while blowing the candles, Gass joked, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to 20-year-old assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate Trump at his Pennsylvania rally.

