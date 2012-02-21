Jack White Announces March 3 'SNL' Appearance, Unveils 'Blunderbuss' Cover Art, Track Listing

Jack White has been confirmed as the musical guest for the March 3 episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live.
It will be White's first TV appearance in support of his debut album, Blunderbuss, which will be released April 24 on Third Man Records/Columbia.
In other White news, Third Man Records/Columbia posted the cover art and track listing for Blunderbuss. The cover art is pictured at left, and the track listing is below.
Blunderbuss track listing:
- 01. Missing Pieces
- 02. Sixteen Saltines
- 03. Freedom At 21
- 04. Love Interruption
- 05. Blunderbuss
- 06. Hypocritical Kiss
- 07. Weep Themselves To Sleep
- 08. I'm Shakin'
- 09. Trash Tongue Talker
- 10. Hip (Eponymous) Poor Boy
- 11. I Guess I Should Go To Sleep
- 12. On And On And On
- 13. Take Me With You When You Go