Jack White Announces March 3 'SNL' Appearance, Unveils 'Blunderbuss' Cover Art, Track Listing

Jack White has been confirmed as the musical guest for the March 3 episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

It will be White's first TV appearance in support of his debut album, Blunderbuss, which will be released April 24 on Third Man Records/Columbia.

In other White news, Third Man Records/Columbia posted the cover art and track listing for Blunderbuss. The cover art is pictured at left, and the track listing is below.

Blunderbuss track listing:

  • 01. Missing Pieces
  • 02. Sixteen Saltines
  • 03. Freedom At 21
  • 04. Love Interruption
  • 05. Blunderbuss
  • 06. Hypocritical Kiss
  • 07. Weep Themselves To Sleep
  • 08. I'm Shakin'
  • 09. Trash Tongue Talker
  • 10. Hip (Eponymous) Poor Boy
  • 11. I Guess I Should Go To Sleep
  • 12. On And On And On
  • 13. Take Me With You When You Go