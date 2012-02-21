Jack White Announces March 3 'SNL' Appearance, Unveils 'Blunderbuss' Cover Art, Track Listing

Jack White has been confirmed as the musical guest for the March 3 episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

It will be White's first TV appearance in support of his debut album, Blunderbuss, which will be released April 24 on Third Man Records/Columbia.

In other White news, Third Man Records/Columbia posted the cover art and track listing for Blunderbuss. The cover art is pictured at left, and the track listing is below.

Blunderbuss track listing: