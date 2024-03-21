“Unparalleled quality and innovation”: Jackson takes its flagship American Series back to its metal roots with new EMG-loaded Soloist models

Jackson has expanded its burgeoning American Series of electric guitars with two new EMG-packed Soloist models.

Available in hardtail or tremolo variations, the two new models – which arrive in a handful of finishes – continue the trajectory of the brand’s ever-growing American Series, which was first unveiled back in September 2022.

The firm’s first-ever made-in-Corona collection was announced with a cohort of radically revamped Soloist SL3 six-strings, which were later joined by the American Series Virtuoso – a model that sought to take metal guitars to the mainstream.

According to Jackson, the collection was developed in a bid to deliver US-made workhorse instruments to players, who wouldn’t have to contend with Custom Shop price tags.

In its quest to make good on that promise, Jackson has now expanded the range to include the American Series Soloist SL2MG HT and Soloist SL2MG guitars, which bring to the table new tonal and hardware options.

The key change here is the presence of those EMG humbuckers, which have been drafted in to replace the Seymour Duncan pickups found in the SL3 and Virtuoso models. Notably, the SL2MG models opt for an HH configuration, continuing the tonal theme of the Virtuoso and further veering away from the HSS precedent set by the SL3.

And, as noted, Jackson has also taken the opportunity to unveil the lineup’s first hardtail model, the SL2MG HT, which pairs a Hipshot bridge with a standard Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut. That contrasts to the regular SL2MG, which retains the Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

Otherwise, both models largely subscribe to the American Series SL3 spec sheet, offering an alder body and reintroducing the through-body three-piece maple neck that was briefly relegated for a bolt-on variation on the Virtuoso.

A compound 12”-16” radius rolled ebony fingerboard is dressed with inverse mother of pearl shark fin inlays and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets. It’s worth noting the Virtuoso had nickel frets, and the material of the SL3 frets remains unspecified, so it's very likely that this marks the first time stainless steel has been used in the American Series range.

Elsewhere, EMG 81/85 humbuckers are wired to a three-way blade switch and master volume and tone knobs. The guitars both also make use of a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons, Gotoh locking tuners and Luminlay side dots.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

Both hardtail and tremolo models are available in Satin Black and Matte Army Drab, while the latter also arrives in Satin Lambo Orange.

Perhaps because of the EMGs and those stainless steel frets, the SL2MG and SL2MG HT models are both positioned at the top of the American Series price pyramid, weighing in at $2,599 and $2,499, respectively.

That's in contrast to the SL3, which has a $2,349 price tag, and the far more widely available Virtuoso, which sits at the $1,949 mark.

Thematically speaking, both these new models also seemingly represent a noticeable reset of priorities back to Jackson's metal and heavy rock roots.

To that end, while the Virtuoso sought to cater to the modern player with a series of specs that would appeal to a diverse range of players, the SL2MG – what with the appointment of those EMGs – firmly sets its sights solely on catering to those of a metal persuasion.

Head over to Jackson to find out more.