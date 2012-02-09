Jackson Guitars Launches Online Custom Guitar Builder

Jackson has launched its Jackson Guitar Builder, a new interactive online platform that allows users to select from more than 150 features while designing their own Jackson guitar.

“The online Jackson Guitar Builder is a perfect resource for players to visualize the guitar of his or her dreams,” said Jon Romanowski, Jackson product manager. “Players can modify even the most intricate details and see their guitar come to life.”

Builders can choose from five body styles, seven body woods, five fretboard woods, 25 body colors, three hardware colors, 29 bridge and neck pickups, different knobs, switches, inlays, neck binding colors and more.

Other features include the ability to save your design and share it with online communities, as well as placing your final order through a Jackson Custom Shop dealer.

Check out the new Jackson Guitar Builder right here.