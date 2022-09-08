Jackson introduces head-turning new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany

After yesterday launching the all-new American Series Soloist SL3 – a shred machine made entirely at Fender’s Corona, California factory – Jackson has doubled down, introducing two fresh Artist Signature models and a new addition to its MJ Series.

New artist signature guitars include an otherworldly metal machine for Death Angel’s Rob Cavestany and an eye-catching 7-string guitar for Josh Smith – of Aussie metalcore stalwarts Northlane – while a new Rhoads model makes its way into the MJ Series.

There’s a hearty serving of specs to digest, so let’s dig in.

Jackson Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany Death Angel

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3

Previously only available as a made-to-order model from the Jackson Custom Shop, Rob Cavestany’s new signature model is far and away the most head-turning model in this Jackson drop.

Honoring the founding Death Angel guitarist’s decades of allegiance to Jackson, the guitar boasts a uniquely shaped nyatoh body – with a deep-cut inner lower horn for uninhibited upper fret access – and a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods, which offer “enhanced stability and sustain”.

Electronics come by way of a pair of EMG humbucking pickups – an 81 in the bridge position and an HA in the neck – controlled via a single volume control and three-way selector switch.

Other features include a 12”-16” compound-radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and classic Jackson sharkfin inlays, Luminlay side dots and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking trem.

Available from November, the Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany Death Angel comes in Satin Black, and is priced at $1,199.

Jackson Pro Series Signature Josh Smith Soloist SL7 ET

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3

Northlane are one of the most exciting bands in the Aussie metal scene right now, so it’s no surprise guitarist Josh Smith has secured himself a Jackson signature model.

Beyond notable appointments including an EverTune bridge and a set of Bare Knuckle Impulse pickups – a humbucker in the bridge position and a single coil in the neck – the 7-string Pro Series Signature Josh Smith Soloist SL7 ET features an ergonomic alder body, paired with a graphite-reinforced through-body caramelized maple neck and 12”-16” compound-radius, 24-fret ebony fretboard.

Other features include two Strat-style volume knobs and a three-position blade switch, Jackson locking tuners, Luminlay side dots and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

Available in a striking Aquamarine, Josh Smith’s new signature model arrives this December, priced at $2,699.

Jackson MJ Series Rhoads RRT

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson ) Image 1 of 3

And last but by no means least, the Rhoads RRT is the latest addition to Jackson’s MJ Series. Available in Snow White, the guitar sports a basswood body, through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for added stability, and a 12”-16” compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin inlays and Luminlay side dots.

It’s fitted with a pair of Seymour Duncans – a JBTM SH-4 in the bridge position and a Jazz SH-2N in the neck – controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-position toggle switch.

Other features include a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with an anchored tailpiece and Gotoh MG-T locking tuners.

Priced at $2,699, the MJ Series Rhoads RRT will hit the market this coming November.

For more information on any of these new models, head to Jackson (opens in new tab).