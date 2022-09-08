Jackson introduces head-turning new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany

After yesterday launching the all-new American Series Soloist SL3 – a shred machine made entirely at Fender’s Corona, California factory – Jackson has doubled down, introducing two fresh Artist Signature models and a new addition to its MJ Series.
New artist signature guitars include an otherworldly metal machine for Death Angel’s Rob Cavestany and an eye-catching 7-string guitar for Josh Smith – of Aussie metalcore stalwarts Northlane – while a new Rhoads model makes its way into the MJ Series.
There’s a hearty serving of specs to digest, so let’s dig in.
Jackson Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany Death Angel
Previously only available as a made-to-order model from the Jackson Custom Shop, Rob Cavestany’s new signature model is far and away the most head-turning model in this Jackson drop.
Honoring the founding Death Angel guitarist’s decades of allegiance to Jackson, the guitar boasts a uniquely shaped nyatoh body – with a deep-cut inner lower horn for uninhibited upper fret access – and a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods, which offer “enhanced stability and sustain”.
Electronics come by way of a pair of EMG humbucking pickups – an 81 in the bridge position and an HA in the neck – controlled via a single volume control and three-way selector switch.
Other features include a 12”-16” compound-radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and classic Jackson sharkfin inlays, Luminlay side dots and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking trem.
Available from November, the Pro Series Signature Rob Cavestany Death Angel comes in Satin Black, and is priced at $1,199.
Jackson Pro Series Signature Josh Smith Soloist SL7 ET
Northlane are one of the most exciting bands in the Aussie metal scene right now, so it’s no surprise guitarist Josh Smith has secured himself a Jackson signature model.
Beyond notable appointments including an EverTune bridge and a set of Bare Knuckle Impulse pickups – a humbucker in the bridge position and a single coil in the neck – the 7-string Pro Series Signature Josh Smith Soloist SL7 ET features an ergonomic alder body, paired with a graphite-reinforced through-body caramelized maple neck and 12”-16” compound-radius, 24-fret ebony fretboard.
Other features include two Strat-style volume knobs and a three-position blade switch, Jackson locking tuners, Luminlay side dots and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.
Available in a striking Aquamarine, Josh Smith’s new signature model arrives this December, priced at $2,699.
Jackson MJ Series Rhoads RRT
And last but by no means least, the Rhoads RRT is the latest addition to Jackson’s MJ Series. Available in Snow White, the guitar sports a basswood body, through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for added stability, and a 12”-16” compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin inlays and Luminlay side dots.
It’s fitted with a pair of Seymour Duncans – a JBTM SH-4 in the bridge position and a Jazz SH-2N in the neck – controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-position toggle switch.
Other features include a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with an anchored tailpiece and Gotoh MG-T locking tuners.
Priced at $2,699, the MJ Series Rhoads RRT will hit the market this coming November.
For more information on any of these new models, head to Jackson (opens in new tab).