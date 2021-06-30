Jackson unleashes metal mayhem as it launches new made-in-Japan MJ Series Rhoads, Dinky and Soloist models

Jackson has officially released its new made-in-Japan MJ Series of electric guitars, which aim to deliver the company's high-performance instruments at a more affordable price point.
The new lineup boasts a fresh Rhoads RRT model, a pair of Soloists and six new Dinky offerings. Features include premium body woods, Seymour Duncan and DiMarzio pickups, multi-piece necks, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboards, Luminlay side dots and more.
To glimpse all the new MJs, head below.
Dinky DKR
The Dinky DKR features include an alder body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/maple/walnut/maple neck, DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 pickups, five-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge.
The DKR is available in a choice of Ice Blue Metallic with white pickup bobbins, pearloid sharkfin inlay at the 12th fret and chrome hardware for $1,999, or in Satin Black with yellow pickup bobbins, yellow sharkfin inlay at the 12th fret and black hardware for $1,899. Both finishes come with a color-matched reverse Jackson pointy headstock.
Dinky DKRA
Features on the Dinky DKRA include a mahogany body with ash top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/maple/walnut/maple neck, Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups, five-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge.
The guitar is offered in a Matte Black Ash finish with color matched reverse headstock, pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware for $2,199.
Dinky DKRP
The DKRP features a mahogany body with poplar top and sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/maple/walnut/maple neck, DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 pickups with five-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge.
The guitar is finished in Transparent Blue Burst with a matched reverse pointy headstock, white body and headstock binding and black hardware and available for $2,199.
Dinky DKR MAH
The guitar is available in Gloss Black or Snow White with color matched reverse pointy headstock and black hardware for $1,999.
Features on the DKR MAH include a mahogany body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on five-piece maple/walnut/maple/walnut/maple neck and Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups.
There’s also five-way blade switching, 24 jumbo frets and a Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge.
Rhoads RRT
The Rhoads RRT features include an alder body, graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck, Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume knobs, single tone knob, 22 jumbo frets and Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece.
The guitar is offered in a Gloss Black finish with black pointy headstock, pearloid sharkfin inlays, chrome pickguard and chrome hardware for $2,699.
Soloist SL2
Features on the Soloist SL2 include an alder body, graphite-reinforced through-body three-piece maple neck, Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2N neck pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume knobs single tone knob, 24 jumbo frets and Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge.
The Soloist SL2 is offered in Gloss Black or Snow White finishes with color matched pointy headstock, pearloid sharkfin inlays and black hardware for $2,499.
For more information on the new MJ Series guitars, head to Jackson Guitars.