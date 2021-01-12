Jackson adds high-spec new bass models to its Pro Series and X Series for 2021

From its new made-in-Japan MJ Series Rhoads, Dinky and Soloist models to its eye-catching new signature series guitars, Jackson has come out of the gate swinging in 2021. One thing's for sure: the cancelation of this year's physical NAMM show hasn't dulled the company's desire for market share.

Jackson's electric guitar offerings often take center stage amongst its large product announcements, but we'd be remiss if we didn't bring to your attention its tasty new bass guitars, the Pro Series Spectra Bass and X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV. Bit a mouthful that second one, we know, but we'll break it down for you below.

It's Jackson's 40th anniversary, and the company looks to be celebrating with a bang. Let's dive in and take a closer look at the new bass models.

Pro Series Spectra Bass

Image 1 of 4 Jackson Pro Series Spectra Bass SBP IV Caribbean Blue (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 4 Jackson Pro Series Spectra Bass SBP IV Black Burst (Image credit: Jackson) Image 3 of 4 Jackson Pro Series Spectra Bass SBP V in Transparent Cherry Burst (Image credit: Jackson) Image 4 of 4 Jackson Pro Series Spectra Bass SBP V in Blue Burst (Image credit: Jackson)

The Pro Series Spectra Bass is available in three configurations: the SBP IV, SBP V and SBA V.

The four- and five-string SBP IV and SBP V each feature a unique multi-laminate poplar burl/walnut/maple/walnut/mahogany body, and sell for $899.99 and $999.99, respectively, while the five-string SBA V sports a multi-laminate flatsawn ash/walnut/maple/walnut/mahogany body, and retails at $999.99.

Regarding visual configurations, the SBP IV is available in either Caribbean Blue or Transparent Black Burst, the SBP V comes a Transparent Cherry Burst and the SBA V is available in Blue Burst.

Features present on all Pro Series Spectra Basses include a graphite-reinforced neck, 24-fret, 12”-16” compound radius caramelized jatoba fingerboard with oval dark pearl inlays, Nordstrand single-coil soapbar bridge and neck pickups and a three-band active EQ.

X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV

Image 1 of 3 Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV Absynthe Frost (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 3 Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson) Image 3 of 3 Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV Rocket Red (Image credit: Jackson)

Aimed at rock, punk and metal players, the X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV boasts a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and gloss color matched back finish and 24-fret 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Its active electronics include Jackson J-style and P-style bridge and neck pickups with controls for volume, three-band EQ and blend. Other features include a string-through-body hardtail bridge and Jackson pointed 4-in-line black headstock.

Available in Absynthe Frost, Gloss Black and Rocket Red finishes, the X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX IV retails at $649.99.

All the basses in Jackson's 2021 reveal are available from April. For more information, head over to Jackson.