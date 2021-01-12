Jackson unveils a mind-boggling array of new Pro Series, X Series and affordable JS Series guitars for 2021

We recently took a look at Jackson’s impressive new Artist Signature Series and made-in-Japan MJ Series models. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg as far as what the brand has in store for 2021.

The company has also unveiled a wide range of new Pro Series, X Series and affordably-priced JS Series electric guitar models – more than two dozen in all – and we have them all on display here.

For a deep dive into Jackson’s massive 2021 offerings, head below.

Pro Series DK Modern EverTune 6

The Pro Dinky DK Modern guitars boast an ergonomic basswood Dinky body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, 12"-16" compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, offset pearloid dot inlays and Luminlay side dots and Fishman Fluence pickups.

The Pro Series DK Modern EverTune 6 ($1,599) sports a Satin Graphite finish, a reverse 3x3 AT-1 color matched headstock and black hardware. Pickups are active multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 bridge and neck humbuckers with five-way blade switching, single volume control, push/pull tone control and an EverTune bridge.

Pro Series DK Modern HT7 MS

The multi-scale (25.5”- 27”) Pro Series DK Modern HT7 MS ($1,699) comes in a Eureka Mist finish with a reverse Jackson 3x4 AT-1 color matched headstock and black hardware.

This model is equipped with multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH8 bridge and neck pickups with three-way blade switching, single volume control, tone control with push/pull knob and Hipshot 7 fixed bridge.

Pro Series King V KVTMG

The Pro Series King V KVTMG ($999) comes in a Snow White finish with color matched pointy headstock and chrome hardware.

Features include a mahogany body, graphite-reinforced through-body maple neck with hand-rubbed oil back finish and wrap-around heel, 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and alumiloid piranha tooth inlays, EMG 81 and EMG 85 humbucking pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and tone controls and Jackson TOM-Style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece.

Pro Series Monarkh SC and SCP

Image 1 of 2 Monarkh SC (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Monarkh SCP (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The Pro Series Monarkh SC ($749) sports a classic Satin Black finish with color matched 3x3 AT-1 headstock, three-ply w/b/w binding and gold hardware (the SCP comes in a Transparent Purple Burst with black hardware for $899).

Features include a 24.75” scale length, single-cutaway mahogany body, set maple neck with hand-rubbed oil finish on the back, scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid ghostfin inlays.

There’s also Seymour Duncan (JB/'59) humbucking pickups, three-position pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, single tone control and Jackson fully adjustable radius compensated bridge with anchored tailpiece.

Pro Series Rhoads RR24

Image 1 of 2 Rhoads RR24 Maul Crackle (Image credit: Jackson Guitars ) Image 2 of 2 Rhoads RR24 Lighting Crackle (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The Pro Series Rhoads RR24 ($1,399) is offered in a choice of blue-and-white Lighting Crackle or red-and-black Maul Crackle with color matched reverse pointed headstock, color matched pickup bobbins and black hardware.

The RR24 features a basswood body, through-body maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods, 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There’s also direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N neck pickups, a three-way pickup toggle switch, single volume and single tone knobs and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Pro Series Soloist SL3R

The Pro Series Soloist SL3R ($1,399) features a Mirror top, white body binding, mirror piranha tooth inlays, chrome hardware and reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line mirror headstock.

Features include a basswood body, through-body maple neck with scarf joint, graphite-reinforcement rods and oiled back finish and 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

There’s also direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil neck pickups, a five-way pickup blade switching, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Pro Series Soloist SL2A MAH

All SL2 models feature through-body maple necks with scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods, 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboards with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays, Seymour Duncan Distortion bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way toggle switching and single volume and tone controls.

The Pro Series Soloist SL2A MAH ($1,099) is offered in a Unicorn White finish with color matched pointy headstock, two-ply black/celluloid pearl binding and black nickel hardware. Features include a mahogany body with ash top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge and pearloid inlays.

Pro Series Soloist SL2A MAH HT

The Pro Series Soloist SL2A MAH HT ($999) is also offered in a Unicorn White finish with color matched pointy headstock, two-ply black/celluloid pearl binding and black nickel hardware. Features include a mahogany body with ash top, Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge and pearloid inlays.

Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH

The Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH ($1,099) is offered in a Transparent Purple finish with a color matched pointy headstock and gold hardware. Features include a mahogany body with quilt maple top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge and alumiloid inlays.

Pro Series Soloist SL2P MAH

The Pro Series Soloist SL2P MAH ($999) comes in a Transparent Black finish with color matched pointy headstock and black nickel hardware. Features include a mahogany body with poplar top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge and alumiloid inlays.

Pro Series Soloist SL2P MAH HT

The Pro Series Soloist SL2P MAH HT ($899) also comes in a Transparent Black finish with color matched pointy headstock and black nickel hardware. Features include a mahogany body with poplar top, Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge and alumiloid inlays.

Pro Series Soloist SL7A MAH

The Pro Series Soloist 7-string series boasts a 25.5” scale length, mahogany body with ash top, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and oiled back finish, 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays.

There are also direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion 7 bridge and neck humbucking pickups, five-way pickup blade switch and single volume and tone controls.

The SL7A MAH ($1,299) comes in a mystical Unicorn White finish with color matched reverse pointy headstock, two-ply black/celluloid pearl binding and black nickel hardware and also includes a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Pro Series Soloist SL7A MAH HT

The Pro Series Soloist SL7A MAH HT ($1,199) comes with all the same features as its SL7A MAH counterpart, with a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge in place of the Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo.

X Series Dinky DK2X and DK2X HT

Image 1 of 2 DK2X HT Gloss Black (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Image 2 of 2 DK2X HT Snow White (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The X Series Dinky DK2X and DK2X HT offer a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with satin back finish and 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are active Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbuckers with three-position blade switching, single volume and tone controls, black hardware and reverse Jackson pointed six-in-line black headstock.

The X Series Dinky DK2X ($599) is offered in classic Gloss Black or Snow White and features a Jackson-branded Floyd Rose-licensed double-locking tremolo bridge system, while the X Series Dinky DK2X HT ($549) is also offered in classic Gloss Black or Snow White, only with a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge in place of the Floyd Rose tremolo.

X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS

The X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS ($499) comes in Gloss Black, Cobalt Blue and Neon Green with a color matched reverse Jackson pointed six-in-line headstock and black hardware.

The Gloss Black finish also features white pickup bobbins and a white Jackson logo on headstock, while the Cobalt Blue and Neon Green finishes feature pink pickup bobbins and a pink Jackson logo on headstock.

Other appointments include a poplar body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There’s also a single Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and dual Jackson single-coil middle and neck pickups, five-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Jackson-branded Floyd Rose-licensed double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Kelly KEXM

The X Series Kelly KEXM ($749) sports a Neon Yellow finish with pointy black headstock and black hardware. Features include poplar body wings, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are dual Jackson high-output humbuckers, with a three-position toggle switch, single volume and tone controls and Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Kelly KEXS

The X Series Kelly KEXS ($999) boasts a Shattered Mirror finish with matching Jackson pointed six-in-line headstock, white body binding, mirror sharkfin inlays and black hardware.

Features include mahogany body wings, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

There are also dual Jackson high-output humbuckers with a three-way position switch, single volume and tone controls and Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series King V KVX-MG7

The X Series King V KVX-MG7 ($899) comes in a Satin Black finish with Primer Gray Bevels, with a pointed seven-in-line black headstock and black hardware. Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are active EMG 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbuckers, a three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Rhoads RRX24 Camo

Image 1 of 2 RRX24 Black Camo (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Image 2 of 2 RRX24 Woodland Camo (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The X Series Rhoads RRX24 Camo ($799) comes in a choice of Black Camo or Woodland Camo, with a matching camo reverse pointy headstock and black hardware.

Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There are also dual covered Jackson active high-output humbucking pickups, a three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Rhoads RRX24-MG7

The X Series Rhoads RRX24-MG7 ($899) sports a Satin Black finish with Primer Gray Bevels, a reverse Jackson pointed seven-in-line black headstock and black hardware. Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin color matched back finish and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are active EMG 81-7H bridge and EMG 85-7H neck humbuckers, with a three-position pickup blade switch, two volume controls and single tone control and a Floyd Rose Special seven-string double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Soloist SLX DX Camo

X Series Soloist SLX DX Winter Camo (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The X Series Soloist SLX DX Camo comes in Multi-Color Camo ($849) or Winter Camo ($799) with matching camo pointy headstock and black hardware. Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are Jackson active covered high-output humbuckers, with a three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Soloist SL1X

The X Series Soloist SL1X ($799) is offered in Platinum Pink and Taxi Cab Yellow finishes with a black Jackson pointy headstock and black hardware. Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white dot inlays.

There’s also Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins, a five-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Soloist SL3X DX

The X Series Soloist SL3X DX ($699) comes in a new Absynthe Frost finish with black hardware and black Jackson pointed six-in-line black headstock. Features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There’s also Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails middle and neck pickups with zebra pickup bobbins, a five-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

X Series Soloist SL3XM DX

The X Series Soloist SL3XM DX ($649) is finished in Satin Black and sports black hardware, dome-style control knobs, black sharkfin inlays, zebra pickups bobbins and a black pointed six-in-line headstock.

Other features include a poplar body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

There are also Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails middle and neck pickups, a five-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system.

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM

Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM Red Stain (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS24 DKAM ($299) comes in a choice of Black Stain or Red Stain finish with a pointy black headstock and black hardware. Features include a mahogany body with arched top, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound caramelized maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are dual Jackson high-output humbuckers, with a three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and two-point fulcrum tremolo bridge.

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT

Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT Transparent Purple Burst (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA HT ($299) comes in a choice of all-new Transparent Black Burst, Transparent Green Burst and Transparent Purple Burst finishes, with pointy black headstocks and all-black hardware.

Features include a poplar body with quilt maple top, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There’s also Jackson high-output neck humbucking pickups, a three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone controls and a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22Q-7 DKA HT

The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22Q-7 DKA HT ($299) sports a Transparent Black Burst finish with all-black hardware and a Jackson 3x4 AT-1 black headstock. Features include a poplar body with quilt maple top, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays.

Pickups are Jackson high-output seven-string bridge and neck humbuckers, with a three-position pickup blade switch, single volume and tone controls and Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

JS Series Rhoads JS32 MAH

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

The JS Series Rhoads JS32 MAH ($399) boasts a Natural finish with gold pickguard, black hardware and black pointy headstock. Features include a mahogany body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12”-16” compound radius bound amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

There are also Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbuckers, with a three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume and tone controls and Jackson-branded Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge system.

For more information on all these new models, head to Jackson.