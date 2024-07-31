“He’s taught me a lot about the guitar, but not from showing me stuff on the neck or talking about picking”: How Steve Vai helped Jacob Collier become a better player without even touching a guitar

The newly crowned Strandberg signature artist discusses how Vai’s progressive mentality informed his approach to the guitar
(Image credit: Strandberg / Getty Images)
Jacob Collier has opened up on his relationship with one of his “dearest friends”, Steve Vai, and revealed how he helped him become a better player without even touching an electric guitar.
The prolific genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist, who has just created an innovative five-string signature guitar with Strandberg, most recently collaborated with Vai on his latest album, Djesse Vol. 4, the culmination of a quad-album epic that also features John Mayer.
Yet, while he tells Kerrang! that Vai “taught me a lot about the guitar”, the most valuable lessons were delivered away from the instrument itself. Instead, it was virtuoso’s progressive mindset that resonated most strongly with Collier.
“[With] Steve Vai, I listen [as a fan] and think, ‘How does he do that? That’s crazy!’ He’s an amazing guy,” he says. “He’s taught me a lot about the guitar, but not so much from showing me stuff on the neck or talking about picking or something like that.
“It's more about his approach to life that is quite resplendent and his philosophy for radically accepting a process and trusting the universe, which feels very big and glorious.”
Ultimately, it comes down to music and life enjoying a symbiotic relationship for Collier. He didn’t need Vai to show him a new scale or technique: he needed perspective.
“I think that any aspect of music is kind of an extension of life,” Collier continues. “A lot of the same forces that make music work are the same forces that make life work.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Jacob Collier - Box Of Stars Pt.2 (Feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai & VOCES8) - YouTube
“Music is not one of these languages where there’s an inherent right and wrong way of doing things. There are guidelines and ways forward that can help you discover who you are and what your language is within it. But ultimately, you can do whatever you want. And I think that’s such a lovely thing to realize.”
Vai returned to Collier's London studio, having previously featured on Djesse Vol. 2's Do You Feel Love, for an equally virtuosic guest spot.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.