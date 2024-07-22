“A new era of decadent saturation”: Jam Pedals’ Rattler MkII looks to elevate the ‘80s-era distortion pedal favored by Dave Grohl, James Hetfield and David Gilmour to new heights

The LM308 chips of the original ProCo Rat have been replaced, but an all-new circuit looks to maintain an “open, dynamic tube amp feel” with extra features to boot

Jam Pedals Rattler MkII
(Image credit: Jam Pedals)

Jam Pedals has revised its Rat-inspired Rattler distortion pedal with a raft of advancements to the original design. 

The Rattler MkII arrives with an all-new new circuit design and custom op-amp, as well as switchable clipping and a custom-voiced mid-boost.  

