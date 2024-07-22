“A new era of decadent saturation”: Jam Pedals’ Rattler MkII looks to elevate the ‘80s-era distortion pedal favored by Dave Grohl, James Hetfield and David Gilmour to new heights

Jam Pedals has revised its Rat-inspired Rattler distortion pedal with a raft of advancements to the original design.

The Rattler MkII arrives with an all-new new circuit design and custom op-amp, as well as switchable clipping and a custom-voiced mid-boost.

However, it's worth noting that the updated circuit means the gold dust-like LM308 chips that powered the original ProCo Rat and Rattler MkI have been replaced.

For those distraught at such a thought, the firm reassures players the updated version still “preserves the open, dynamic, and tube amp feel that made the original Rattler so revered” with new features aiming to counterbalance matters.

The Rat distortion is regularly replicated by firms all over the globe, with the likes of Wampler, J. Rockett, and even JHS all having a crack at recreating the distinct and hugely popular '80s distortion stompbox.

Megastars like Dave Grohl, James Hetfield, and David Gilmour have all had one on their pedalboards. It's also a popular piece of gear among modern acts, such as shoegaze mavericks DIIV.

As such, Jam Pedals looks to channel that versatility and magic in an updated form. Like the Rat, it offers three knobs of tone-shaping via Level, Gain, and Tone, but with the addition of a toggle switch it hopes to go one better.

This allows players to toggle between the symmetrical clipping of the source material and asymmetrical clipping “for distinct feel and saturation profiles”.

The mid-boost option, meanwhile, vies to add “new dimensions to your tone,” with Jam Pedals asserting this isn't merely a volume booster: it can shape your tone in more ways than you'd expect.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jam Pedals ) (Image credit: Jam Pedals )

Internal controls give players autonomy over the Rattler’s output level and bass response. Elsewhere, the trimmer pot of the boost is factory-set at the highest setting. For those looking to dial them back a smidge, the option is there – so long as you have a screwdriver handy.

Other features include click-less footswitching and true bypass for ultra-smooth operation.

(Image credit: Jam Pedals)

“We have always prided ourselves on refining and delivering the iconic tones of early '80s distortion boxes with our Rattler,” says Jam Pedals. “Now, the snake has shed its old skin to usher in a new era of decadent saturation.”

The Rattler MkII is available to order for $249, shipping worldwide.

And if the pedal’s black and white design is a little bland for your liking, a special ‘Borealis’ Window’ version of the pedal is available for $319.

Slither on over to Jam Pedals to learn more.