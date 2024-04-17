“Without him, there would be no Metallica”: James Hetfield has had Lemmy's ashes tattooed onto his middle finger

By Phil Weller
published

Hetfield says the salute to the late Motörhead legend means “he is still able to fly the bird at the world” even after death

Lemmy
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty)

Metallica’s James Hetfield has had Lemmy Kilmister’s literal ashes tattooed onto his middle finger, making it a contender for one of the most metal tattoos, well, ever. 

The Iron Cross and Spade imagery often sported by the late Motörhead and rock ’n’ roll legend was made from a mix of black ink and a “pinch” of Lemmy’s ashes. 

