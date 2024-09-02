“A titan in the industry who helped shape the LA studio sound of the 1980s”: Renowned luthier and Superstrat pioneer James Tyler passes away, aged 72

By
published

The high-end guitar-maker built and modded instruments used on the era’s biggest hits by session legends like Michael Landau, Dean Parks and Dann Huff

A James Tyler Guitars headstock design
(Image credit: Jesse Wild / Future)

Noted luthier and electric guitar designer James Tyler has passed away aged 72, according to an update from his family.

Tyler’s high-end instruments were the go-to designs for many LA studio players in the 1980s, including the likes of Dean Parks, Dann Huff and Michael Landau, and played a key role in the evolution of the era’s Superstrat arms race.

Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.