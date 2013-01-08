Jammit Hosts Pantera “Drag the Waters” Video Contest

Jammit has announced a new Pantera video contest, Jammit Play Off with Pantera.

Musicians from around the world are invited to make a video of themselves playing along with Pantera’s “Drag the Waters” to be eligible to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Prizes include a Dean Dimebag “Wanted” ML Guitar, a Sabian 22-inch HH Power Bell Ride Cymbal, Vinnie Paul’s Vic Firth signature sticks, Dimebag Signature DR Strings, Logitech UE Headphones/boom boxes and Jammit tracks.

For more details and complete instructions, head to jammit.com.