Jamstack launches new ultra-portable guitar amp with tone-sculpting smartphone software

Jamstack has unveiled its new-and-improved ultra-portable modeling guitar amp, the JS2.

Initially released in 2018, the first Jamstack amp arrived on the scene after spending four years in development and aimed to give electric guitars an acoustic-level portability. In other words, the Jamstack sought to give guitarists the ability to pick up their axes with the same ease as an acoustic guitar.

Now, a new iteration of the ultra-portable amp is being released, this time with improved tonal capabilities and user experience courtesy of a new smartphone app.

Jamstack CEO Chris Prendergast spent over a year digitally recreating some of the best amp circuits on the planet in a bid to create one of the most flexible and versatile virtual modeling amp on the market.

The JS2 features a plug-in-and-play design, allowing amp itself to be attached directly to your guitar, and works alongside a smartphone app that offers "1000s of tone settings".

Custom 2.5" drivers and a 30-watt output also mean there is more than meets the eye – and the ear – with the Jamstack, which promises to deliver loud, genuine amp sounds.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jamstack) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jamstack)

Jamstack has also sought to create an amp that increases the connectivity of its players, equipping them with the ability to record music directly onto their device and share it with other users. The app will also allow guitarists to play along to any music on their smartphone.

As an added feature, the onboard Bluetooth connection means that the JS2 can be used as a speaker in home studios, entertainment systems and on-the-go when it isn't being used as a guitar amp.

The JS2 was launched on Indiegogo in November 2020 and reached its funding goal in under 10 minutes, raising over $200,000 for the project.

For more info and to preorder the JS2, head over to Indiegogo.