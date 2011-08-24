Jane's Addiction Offer Fans Chance to Remix "Irresistible Force;" Push Album Release Date Back

Alt-rock pioneers Janes Addiction have pushed back the release date of their new album -- their first in 8 years -- back one week. The Great Escape Artist will now be released on October 4 through EMI.

If you're having trouble waiting for the album, you could always enter Inbada Music's remix contest and maybe collect $1000 and an official digital release for your efforts -- not a bad consolation right? You can head here to for the full contest info and to download the stems from Jane's Addiction's new single, "Irresistible Force," and submit your final remix.

Ten honorable mentions will also receive a signed poster and a signed copy of The Great Escape Artist.