“With this band, you learn not to make plans”: Dave Navarro on his fight to beat Covid, and the Jane’s Addiction reunion that – little did he know – was about to come off the tracks

In an interview that took place just a few weeks before Jane’s Addiction’s onstage fight on September 13, Navarro explains why he reconnected with the original lineup in the first place

Jane&#039;s Addiction&#039;s Dave Navarro is open-shirted, wearing a flower in his hat as he is photographed with his signature PRS electric guitars
(Image credit: Future / Kevin Nixon)

It was all going so well. Dave Navarro had made his way back from a years-long battle with Long Covid to reclaim his place on stage beside Jane’s Addiction 1.0 bandmates Perry Farrell, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

But “was” is the operative word. As of late September 2024 (press time for the issue of Guitar World in which this interview first appeared), things aren’t going so well. Jane’s Addiction had been stampeding across Europe and the U.S. with old friends Love and Rockets. New music was afoot in the seemingly (but not really) aptly titled Imminent Redemption, and the fans were loving it.

