“It proved to be short-lived”: The year Dave Navarro returned to Jane’s Addiction, got assaulted, and a fractious reunion fell apart

2024 Year in Review: Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro ended up missing their reunion tour co-headlining arenas with the Smashing Pumpkins in 2022 as a result of his battle with Long Covid.

He was replaced by Queens of the Stone Age and A Perfect Circle multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen, eventually making his return to the stage after some well-needed rest in May of this year.

But it proved to be short-lived. Singer Perry Farrell attacked the guitarist on stage in September during a performance at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion.

A few days later, it was confirmed the rest of the tour had been canceled, with the group identifying the singer’s “continuing pattern of behavior and mental health difficulties” as the cause, leaving them with no alternative while also hoping “he finds the help he needs.”

Jane’s Addiction Boston 9-13-2024 Perry Farrell Flips Out - YouTube Watch On