“It proved to be short-lived”: The year Dave Navarro returned to Jane’s Addiction, got assaulted, and a fractious reunion fell apart

Features
By
published

2024 Year in Review: The Jane's Addiction reunion was going so well until it wasn't, when frontman Perry Farrell lost it on a feral Friday 13th in Boston, bringing the curtain down on one of alt-rock's greatest bands

Dave Navarro takes a solo on his PRS with Perry Farrell by his side; the Jane&#039;s Addiction reunion fell apart on 13 September when Farrell assaulted Navarro onstage.
(Image credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

2024 Year in Review: Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro ended up missing their reunion tour co-headlining arenas with the Smashing Pumpkins in 2022 as a result of his battle with Long Covid.

He was replaced by Queens of the Stone Age and A Perfect Circle multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen, eventually making his return to the stage after some well-needed rest in May of this year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).