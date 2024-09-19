Dave Navarro looks to put Jane’s Addiction drama behind him by announcing his next gear venture – the Supreme Cry Baby wah pedal

So, it’s not been a particularly pleasant set of affairs the guitarist has found himself caught up in, but a sense of normality seems to have somewhat resumed, with Navarro now announcing his newest piece of gear: a signature Cry Baby wah pedal.
However, this one has a twist – it’s been designed in collaboration with New York fashion and streetwear powerhouse, Supreme.
Not much has been revealed by way of specs or performance, apart from the fact it’s a variant on the classic Cry Baby Wah GCB95, and it features a Fasel inductor for “focused wah sound”.
Apart from that, all we have to go on is what we can see, and hear: the pedal is metallic red, has a few Supreme logos knocking about on the top and bottom, and it sounds mega. It's priced at $298.
“Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa,” Navarro wrote on social media. “The #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“Steez”, apparently, is “the quality of being effortlessly stylish or fashionable”. A rather accurate descriptor indeed, if Supreme is to your tastes.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.