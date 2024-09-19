Dave Navarro looks to put Jane’s Addiction drama behind him by announcing his next gear venture – the Supreme Cry Baby wah pedal

By
published

Navarro has collaborated with Dunlop and the New York fashion powerhouse to create a wah that has an “ungodly” amount of style

Dave Navarro Supreme Cry Baby wah pedal
(Image credit: Supreme/Instagram)

It’s been a difficult few days for Dave Navarro. Mere months after the OG Jane’s Addiction lineup released their first new single in 34 years, the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their current tour following an on-stage altercation that saw vocalist Perry Farrell punch the electric guitar player in the chest mid-solo.

Navarro, who only recently returned to the stage after a battle with Long Covid, will also have to watch on as Jane’s Addiction (whose very future is in doubt) continue to release new music. Their latest single, titled True Love, dropped yesterday, with little fanfare.

