Dave Navarro looks to put Jane’s Addiction drama behind him by announcing his next gear venture – the Supreme Cry Baby wah pedal

It’s been a difficult few days for Dave Navarro. Mere months after the OG Jane’s Addiction lineup released their first new single in 34 years, the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their current tour following an on-stage altercation that saw vocalist Perry Farrell punch the electric guitar player in the chest mid-solo.

Navarro, who only recently returned to the stage after a battle with Long Covid, will also have to watch on as Jane’s Addiction (whose very future is in doubt) continue to release new music. Their latest single, titled True Love, dropped yesterday, with little fanfare.

So, it’s not been a particularly pleasant set of affairs the guitarist has found himself caught up in, but a sense of normality seems to have somewhat resumed, with Navarro now announcing his newest piece of gear: a signature Cry Baby wah pedal.

However, this one has a twist – it’s been designed in collaboration with New York fashion and streetwear powerhouse, Supreme.

Not much has been revealed by way of specs or performance, apart from the fact it’s a variant on the classic Cry Baby Wah GCB95, and it features a Fasel inductor for “focused wah sound”.

Apart from that, all we have to go on is what we can see, and hear: the pedal is metallic red, has a few Supreme logos knocking about on the top and bottom, and it sounds mega. It's priced at $298.

“Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa,” Navarro wrote on social media. “The #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!”

“Steez”, apparently, is “the quality of being effortlessly stylish or fashionable”. A rather accurate descriptor indeed, if Supreme is to your tastes.

Supreme’s presence in the guitar world has been steadily growing over the past few years. Mötley Crüe’s John 5 told Guitar World that his sleek Ghost signature Telecaster was inspired by none other than the Supreme/Fender Stratocaster that was crafted in 2017.

Visit Supreme to find out more.