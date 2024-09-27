Perry Farrell punched Dave Navarro in the face backstage, alleges Jane’s Addiction guitar tech as he reveals the background to the band’s onstage fight – and the dramatic aftermath

On September 13, Jane’s Addiction were forced to end their show in Boston early after singer Perry Farrell verbally then physically attacked his bandmates, culminating in him punching guitarist Dave Navarro.

Video footage of the altercation immediately went viral, and in the weeks since, the internet has been rife with speculation over what caused it. So far, Farrell’s wife, Etty Farrell, has been the only member within the Jane’s camp to speak out, blaming the outburst on “stage volume” issues.

The band swiftly cancelled the rest of their tour, and published a statement about making a “difficult decision to take some time away”, but the circumstances that led to the incident have yet to be discussed publicly.

Now Dan Cleary, guitar tech for both Navarro and bassist Eric Avery, has shared his account of the build-up to Farrell’s onstage breakdown, and the dramatic aftermath, on his podcast Rare Form Radio with Navarro’s longtime friend and film-maker Todd Newman.

Cleary, who has worked with the Jane’s camp for 17 years, alleges tensions began before the tour even came about – and it all started with rows over onstage dancers.

According to the tech, when the group’s original members – Farrell, Navarro, Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins – reunited in 2022, it was agreed the band would be a democracy. But the three instrumentalists were at odds with Farrell over his insistence on employing onstage dancers – his wife, Etty, being among the troupe.

“It was decided by the majority: ‘We just want to be four guys on stage, no backup singers, no dancers, none of that,’” Cleary says. “‘Let’s be a rock show, and let’s connect the four of us and do this thing together.’ And I do know that there was immediate pushback from Perry on that issue.”

Although Cleary alleges the singer did not show up to any rehearsals with the group, their initial European run – which kicked off sans dancers on May 23 at London's Bush Hall – went ahead, despite tensions backstage.

But the issue reared its head again on their return to the US, says Cleary, reaching a climax when Farrell presented video footage for use at the debut show of the tour in Las Vegas on August 9, just hours before showtime.

“It was more of Etty and maybe another women in the desert dancing scantily clad,” Cleary says. “We agreed to no dancers on the stage, but now you want to put them behind us.”

Arguments ensued, and Cleary alleges Farrell quit the band there and then, before the first show of the 10-week tour had even taken place.

Eventually, the singer was talked down, went on stage that night and the tour continued, with the band staying relatively amicable.

Tensions resumed following unsatisfactory shows in Florida and night one at New York, the latter of which Cleary dubs “the worst show I've ever seen in my life,” blaming the situation on Farrell’s inebriation, and shooting down allegations of sound problems.

“I don't want to talk about people's personal shit,” Cleary begins. “But when Etty Farrell goes on social media and says this has to do with sound issues onstage, I have to say that's fucking bullshit, right? Because the Tampa show, the New York show and the Boston show, I'm sorry, but Perry was fucked up.

“Through the whole set, he didn't know where he was in the songs. He didn't know the words he was singing, [singing] words from other songs. These are not sound issues.”

Accusations of Navarro’s amp being too loud are also inaccurate, says Cleary, claiming that the guitarist’s amp hasn’t got louder in 15 years – it’s as loud as it needs to be to get feedback (an essential part of the guitarist’s sound), but that volume is “not very loud”.

Partway through the fateful – and likely final – Boston show, the band had grown wary of Farrell’s timing issues and huddled together, which did not go down well with the singer.

“He goes over and starts screaming lyrics at them, which was just strange, like he was angry at them, but he doesn't know what's going on,” says Cleary.

“It's hard to watch because he looks and sounds out of control, right? And that hurts, because I want him to be great every night, right? Nothing makes me happier than [when] he has a fantastic show.”

During Ocean Size, Farrell began yelling expletives at his bandmates – “Fuck these motherfuckers. Fuck them, fuck them, fuck him” – into his microphone. And that’s when Cleary knew something was wrong.

“I have my in-ears in and I clocked that right away,” says Cleary. “I think we all started feeling like, ‘Okay, this is not good.’ He goes over and he pushes Dave. I'm tuning a guitar, I see the push, guitar comes right off, and I make a beeline right for both of those guys.”

Footage from the gig shows the tech intercepting the two bandmates and restraining Farrell. Avery joined Cleary in holding Farrell back and, according to Cleary, punched him in the stomach to divert Farrell’s attention from the guitarist. The show ended early. But things escalated further backstage.

“No-one in the public knows this yet, but they need to,” Cleary says. “Right after the altercation that's on video, Perry punches Dave in the face again backstage.”

Cleary also presents audio of the backstage confrontation, claiming that after Farrell is “consoled”, “Dave walks up to ask what the fuck happened, and Perry punches him again.”

The band were five weeks into a 10-week tour, and a new single, True Love, had already been slated for release on September 18, followed by Dave Navarro’s signature Supreme Cry Baby wah the day after. Indeed, as an emotional Cleary tells it, the band were preparing for years of activity.

“I have cried about this five or six times since it happened, because it's so much bigger than just this one moment, right?” he says. “We had plans. I mean, this was supposed to go for a couple more years. There are songs that they recorded that you guys just aren't ever gonna hear. There are shows that you're not gonna see.”

He concluded by saying in no uncertain terms that the band is over. “I know that there's a fingers-crossed fanbase, but like, guys, yeah, it's done with.”

Although Cleary’s account represents the Navarro camp, he is quick to point out his own affection for Perry and Etty Farrell, and that he wishes them well.

“They have big hearts, and they can be very, very generous people,” he says. “I do hope [Perry] gets help, and I do appreciate all him and Etty have done. I appreciate what the band has done, but it’s just a very unfortunate, crazy thing.”

Guitar World has reached out to Jane’s Addiction’s representatives, who have said there is no comment at this time on Cleary’s allegations.

It’s a tragic end for the influential alt-rock outfit, particularly after Navarro fought Long Covid to return to the stage, telling Guitar World earlier this year, “We’ve broken up like 30 times, so I’ve learned my lesson to be excited about where we’re at. It feels the best it felt in maybe ever.

“The inner turmoil added to the angst and the ferocity onstage. That doesn’t exist anymore, so we’ve moved into this new realm of exploration in sound, which is much more healing.”

Bassist Eric Avery, however, foreshadowed Boston’s events just days before they happened, telling GW, “I still don’t know if we’re a band that you ever assume will be here a year from now. That being said, yeah… there is a revitalization and a reconnection. Let’s hope it lasts.”