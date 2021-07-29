Jared James Nichols unleashes scorching new single, Bad Roots

Jared James Nichols has further fuelled the engine of the proverbial hype train for his upcoming EP, Shadow Dancer, with the release of the effort’s scorching second single, Bad Roots.

The three-and-a-half-minute blues-rock track will feature on the EP’s tracklist alongside the previously released lead single, Skin 'n Bone, with Nichols describing his latest offering as “an anthem to rise above and continue to reach for good instead of evil."

It’s a JJN track through-and-through, boasting some super-sweet, gain-laden riffs, and a smattering of tastily deployed blue-note bends that, courtesy of Nichols’s trademark Les Paul-driven tone, supercharge the track in the lead up to the extended guitar solo.

Speaking of which, Nichols delivers the goods yet again when he ventures up into the upper echelons of the fretboard, cementing the already widely held belief that his phrasing, note selection and technical prowess are truly up there with the very best.

The Gibson signature artist has already had a whirlwind year thus far, having recently unveiled his latest Epiphone signature guitar, the Gold Glory Les Paul – a Goldtop iteration of his famed Old Glory LP.

"I am honored to continue my ‘Glory Days’ with this incredible new signature model,” Nichols said of his axe at the time. “I cannot wait to get this guitar out into the world and into the hands of players looking to find their own unique voice. Simply put, ‘Gold Glory’ inspires me to play, create and perform at my very best."

The Shadow Dancer EP is set to arrive September 17 via Black Hill Records, and is available to pre-save now.