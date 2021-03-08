Jerry Cantrell has finished recording his first solo album in close to a decade

Jerry Cantrell recently joined the Gibson family, but that’s not all the Alice in Chains electric guitar player and singer has in the works.

Cantrell took to his official Instagram page on March 5 to announce that he has completed recording a new studio album, his first in almost a decade.

“Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it,” he wrote. “What a crazy journey ... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon.”

The post also featured a photo of a masked Cantrell in the recording studio with engineer Paul Fig, former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and producer Joe Barresi.

The new record will be Cantrell’s third solo release overall, following 1998’s Boggy Depot and 2002’s Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2.

Recently, Cantrell and Alice in Chains were honored with a Founders Award from Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, with a virtual celebration that featured tribute performances and accolades from Metallica, Korn, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Mastodon, Krist Novoselic, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson and many more.