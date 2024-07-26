“This record is a serious piece of work… I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing”: Jerry Cantrell taps Guns N’ Roses and Metallica bassists for new solo album I Want Blood

By
published

The Alice in Chains leader has signaled his return to heavy riffs with first single Vilified

Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 04, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Alice in Chains guitar icon Jerry Cantrell has announced I Want Blood, his fourth solo record, will be released on October 18 – and it features a host of high-profile guests.

Bass duties are handled by Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), while Faith No More’s Mike Bordin also features on drums, in effect reuniting the Cantrell/Trujillo/Bordin power trio behind 2002’s epic double album Degradation Trip.

