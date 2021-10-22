Jerry Cantrell shares ethereal new single, Siren Song

Jerry Cantrell has shared Siren Song, the third single from his upcoming solo album Brighten.

Following the moody, acoustic-driven Atone and the album's sludgy title track, Siren Song sees the Alice in Chains guitarist kick off proceedings with crystalline finger-picked acoustic guitar, before his band enter for a fuller-sounding classic rock arrangement.

That band is made up of drummer Gil Sharone, pianist Jordan Lewis, pedal steel player Michael Rozon, and backing vocalist Greg Puciato, while Joe Barresi – who handled mixing duties on the album – plays the triangle, though he's probably a little overqualified.

Brighten was co-produced by film composer Tyler Bates – who is known for his work on 300 and John Wick, for example – as well as engineer Paul Fig, and includes bass contributions from Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan.

Though there was no accompanying video attached to Cantrell's ethereal new single, we strongly suspect the track was assembled using what could be his much-teased upcoming signature Gibson Songwriter acoustic.

After all, Cantrell was shown flexing an unusual, white scratchplate-equipped six-string in his video for Atone.

If such speculation turns out to be true, it will be Cantrell's second Gibson signature guitar of the year, after the rock icon was treated to a luxurious, ultra-high-end Gibson "Wino" Les Paul Custom, which carries an eye-watering price tag of $8,999.

No doubt we'll hear all the above plus more in action when Brighten, which is only days away from its release date, finally arrives.

Brighten is available to preorder now ahead of its release next week (October 29).