JHS Pedals adds $99 Harmonic Tremolo and Octave Reverb to its 3 Series range

JHS Pedals’ 3 Series is one of the fastest growing effects pedal ranges in recent memory, and now the company has further expanded its catalog with all-new Octave Reverb and Harmonic Tremolo pedals.

It’s the latest 3 Series expansion pack following the introduction of the Screamer unit, bringing the total number of 3 Series units to 13.

Like all of their predecessors, the Octave Reverb and Harmonic Tremolo feature a humble $99 price tag and a streamlined feature set, which aims to deliver a suite of sounds via three control knobs and a sole toggle switch.

The Harmonic Tremolo aims to channel the same vintage tremolo effect that was pioneered by Leo Fender in 1960 when the guitar maker introduced the harmonic tremolo circuit into his Bandmaster and Vibrasonic guitar amps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals ) (Image credit: JHS Pedals )

Though the title was something of a misnomer, according to JHS pedals, the circuit split the amp’s signal into high frequency and low frequency components, with the output switching between the two.

It’s this vintage, Uni-Vibe-style effect that the Harmonic Tremolo seeks to emulate in one of its modes, though in a far more affordable and easy-to-use package. The other mode, meanwhile, is dubbed JHS’ own take on a conventional harmonic tremolo.

Controls include Volume, Rate and Depth. While volume dictates the overall output, rate and depth control the speed and amount of tremolo that is heard. A flashing LED corresponds to the speed control, and flickers depending on how high the parameter is set.

The Harmonic Tremolo is joined by the Octave Reverb – an homage to the shimmer effect invented by Brian Eno in the early ‘80s and popularized by U2’s The Unforgettable Fire. In essence, it provides a mixed ambient reverb sound that is treated to octave effects in the reverb’s decay.

Again, a toggle switch flicks between two modes – low octave and high octave – while Verb, Octave and Decay controls dictate the basic sound-sculpting parameters.

To hear both pedals in action, check out the video above.

Like all 3 Series pedals, the Harmonic Tremolo and Octave Reverb are available now for $99.

Visit JHS Pedals (opens in new tab) to find out more.