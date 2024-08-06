“Some of the most important and iconic instruments of the last 70 years”: Jim Irsay's world-famous collection is set to go on public display – showcasing iconic guitars played by Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia and David Gilmour

The best bits of Irsay's revered guitar collection will be around for one day only, at the grand opening of a year-long exhibit that will explore “how guitars have impacted popular music genres including jazz, country, folk, and especially rock and roll”

Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar photographed at Hard Rock Cafe on April 28, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Artifacts from Jim Irsay’s renowned billion dollar guitar collection are set to go on display as part of a new exhibition hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington.

The ‘Amped at IU’ exhibition has been marketed as a “collaborative effort” that aims to “celebrate music” by displaying pieces from Irsay’s world-famous collection of culturally significant electric guitars and acoustic guitars.

