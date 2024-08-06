“Some of the most important and iconic instruments of the last 70 years”: Jim Irsay's world-famous collection is set to go on public display – showcasing iconic guitars played by Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia and David Gilmour

Artifacts from Jim Irsay’s renowned billion dollar guitar collection are set to go on display as part of a new exhibition hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington.

The ‘Amped at IU’ exhibition has been marketed as a “collaborative effort” that aims to “celebrate music” by displaying pieces from Irsay’s world-famous collection of culturally significant electric guitars and acoustic guitars.

Indiana University’s installation is also set to “highlight the history of the modern guitar”, and will run until September 2025.

However, Irsay will be bringing out the big guns for one day only, and will only have the most significant examples from his collection on display for the grand opening of the exhibition on September 27.

As far as collections that tell the story of modern guitar go, you’d be hard pressed to find one that upstages the assortment of instruments that has been assembled by the Indianapolis Colts owner over the past few years.

(Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

Sure, some collections may boast more historically vintage guitars – we’re looking at you, Nerdville – but few (if any) can hold a candle to the sheer scale of Irsay’s catalog, which comprises some of the most famous guitars in existence.

Some notable examples that immediately spring to mind include David Gilmour’s Black Fender Stratocaster, Jerry Garcia’s Tiger, the Strat Bob Dylan used to ‘go electric’ at Newport Folk Festival (which is Irsay's favorite of the lot) and the Fender Mustang that Kurt Coban used in the video for Smells Like Teen Spirit.

In late 2023, Irsay also acquired Eric Clapton’s 1964 ‘The Fool’ Gibson SG, with his collection also comprising legendary instruments once belonging to the likes of The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.

And it looks as though the ‘Amped at IU’ exhibition will serve as a greatest hits for the catalog. According to a press release, “guitars owned and played by legendary musicians such as Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, Prince, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Nancy Wilson, Les Paul, Pete Townshend, and The Edge” will all feature.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

As mentioned, these will only be available to view for one day, but that’s not to say Irsay won’t be lending some other pieces to the year-long exhibition.

For the rest of the year, Irsay will be lending the University some other vintage guitars, such as an 1850s Martin acoustic, a 1959 Fender Stratocaster, a 1950 Epiphone Electar Lap Steel, and 1971 Fender Rosewood Telecaster and a ‘Burst Les Paul.

“The exhibit is focused on the history of the modern guitar and allows patrons to survey some of the most important and iconic instruments of the last 70 years,” the University writes.

“It reflects on how guitars and similar stringed instruments have impacted popular music genres including jazz, country, folk, and especially rock and roll.”

It’s not the first time elements of the Jim Irsay Collection have been on display and parts of it have been featured in a variety of exhibits and concerts around the US since 2021.

Last December, The Jim Irsay band played a free show with Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and some guitars were put on display prior to the performance.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and those interested in attending are able to register for guided and self-guided tours of the Irsay collection.

Visit Indiana University’s website to find out more.