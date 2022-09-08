A new Jimi Hendrix live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Featuring the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup, the album has a cover of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love and a pre-Woodstock version of the Star-Spangled Banner

(from left) Mitch Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and Noel Redding perform on the 'Happening For Lulu' TV show in January 1969
(Image credit: Ron Howard/Redferns)

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall, it was announced today.

Recorded, as you might expect, at the Los Angeles Forum on April 26, 1969, the album features the original Experience lineup of Hendrix on electric guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass guitar and Mitch Mitchell on drums, and will be released on November 18 via Legacy Recordings.

You can check out a preview of the album – a loose but exhilarating take on the Are You Experienced classic I Don't Live Today – below.

Produced by Janie Hendrix, John McDermott – manager of Hendrix's music catalog – and longtime Hendrix producer/engineer/collaborator Eddie Kramer, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 features a number of classics (Foxey Lady, Purple Haze and Voodoo Child (Slight Return), among them) and some more obscure tunes, such as a cover of Tax Free, a 1967 instrumental by the Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson. 

Also of note on the LP is a cover of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love, and a pre-Woodstock version of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Throughout the evening, the band struggled to keep over-zealous fans from rushing the stage, leading to increased police activity that frustrated Hendrix. "'Scuse me while I kiss that policeman," he ad-libbed during Purple Haze, while dedicating Spanish Castle Magic to “the plain clothes police out there and other goofballs.”

Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be available on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms. It features liner notes by noted music critic Randy Lewis, with a preface by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, who attended the Forum show in person. You can take a look at its cover art and track list below.

To preorder the album, visit Hendrix's website (opens in new tab).

The cover of the forthcoming Jimi Hendrix Experience live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969

(Image credit: Legacy Recordings)

Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969:

  1. Intro
  2. Tax Free
  3. Foxey Lady
  4. Red House
  5. Spanish Castle Magic
  6. Star Spangled Banner
  7. Purple Haze
  8. I Don’t Live Today
  9. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
  10. Sunshine of Your Love
  11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

