Joan Jett and the Blackhearts announce their first ever acoustic album, Changeup

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts have announced their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup.

Boasting 25 tracks, and set for a March 25 release via Blackheart Records, Changeup contains acoustic re-imaginings of some of Jett's biggest hits, like Bad Reputation and Crimson and Clover.

The album's announcement has arrived in tandem with its second single – an unplugged take on Jett's 1981 tune, (I'm Gonna) Run Away. It was preceded by the acoustic version of Bad Reputation that Jett released last year.

Though quite faithful to, and lacking the brawny power of, the original, the acoustic (I'm Gonna) Run Away has an endearing, Stones-y, campfire-sing-along vibe. You can hear it below.

Changeup's stripped-down sound is fitting, given the signature guitar that Jett released in January.

A collaboration with Epiphone, the Joan Jett Olympic Special is a no-frills rock machine that's painted in Aged Classic White, and features one PowerHammer PRO humbucker, a single black volume knob and a kill switch.

Changeup also prefaces Jett and the Blackhearts' upcoming, many-times-rescheduled stadium mega-tour with fellow '80s rock giants Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison, which is set to kick off in June.

You can check out Changeup's cover art and track list below.

(Image credit: Blackheart Records)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Changeup:

1. (I’m Gonna) Run Away

2. You’re Too Possessive

3. Long Time

4. Victim Of Circumstance

5. Coney Island Whitefish

6. Love Is Pain

7. Oh Woe Is Me

8. You Drive Me Wild

9. Frustrated

10. Bad Reputation

11. Fake Friends

12. Fresh Start

13. Soulmates To Strangers

14. Make It Back

15. Fragile

16. I Love Playin’ With Fire

17. Cherry Bomb

18. I Want You

19. Crimson And Clover

20. A Hundred Feet Away

21. Androgynous

22. You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

23. School Days

24. Good Music

25. Light Of Day