Joan Jett joins forces with Epiphone for new signature Olympic Special guitar

Joan Jett has teamed up with Epiphone to create a new signature Olympic Special electric guitar.

Based on Jett's onstage axe of choice (the similar Gibson Melody Maker) this super-straightforward signature guitar features a mahogany body and mahogany neck with an Indian laurel fingerboard boasting 22 frets and a 24.75" scale length.

Sonically, the guitar's about as simple as it gets, boasting just one PowerHammer PRO humbucker wired to a single CTS volume potentiometer. Just as on Jett's signature Gibson Melody Makers from years past, the Olympic Special boasts a kill switch in place of a pickup selector.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts an adjustable wraparound bridge and tailpiece, Die-Cast tuners, nickel hardware, a Graph Tech nut, and a retro Aged Classic White finish.

The guitar is light on signature flourishes, but the Olympic Special headstock – with Jett's signature reproduced on the rear – is a nice touch.

The Epiphone Joan Jett signature Olympic Special guitar is available now – with a custom premium gig bag included – for $549. In price, specs and looks, it brings another one of Epiphone's recent signature offerings – the similarly no-bells-and-whistles Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior – to mind.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Epiphone.