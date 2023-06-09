Joe Bonamassa, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Carmen Vandenberg play an electrifying game of blues tag in this cover of B.B. King’s Ain’t Nobody Home

published

The three players trade licks and smiles – all backed by Josh Smith – on this classic King cover, albeit seemingly unaware of the irony that they’ve crowded in a room to do so

Carmen Vandenberg, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Joe Bonamassa have covered BB King track Ain't Nobody Home
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Daniel Knighton / C Brandon / Getty)

A glittering list of blues rock guitarists – namely, Joe Bonamassa, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Carmen Vandenberg and Josh Smith – have teamed-up for a cover of B.B. King track Ain’t Nobody Home.

The song and accompanying in-studio video went live on Sunset Sound Recorders’ YouTube channel yesterday (June 8) in celebration of King’s 1972 session at the storied LA recording facility.

King’s original recording at the studio was released on the Live At Sunset Sound - Hollywood January, 10th 1972 album and now the four artists have paid tribute to the blues legend with their own take on the track – here interspliced with the set’s original intro.

Former Jeff Beck and current Bones UK guitarist Vandenberg gets the honor of the lead solo on the track, putting her Duesenberg through the wringer with a superbly off-kilter, almost-rockabilly take on the lead, before vocalist Taylor tags in with her Tele to nail the next section in a manner that is, frankly, unfairly off-the-cuff.

Later, things bounce back to Vandenberg who provides an invigorating fuzz-laden passage and then bats it to Bonamassa. The blues-rock ace responds with a solo that feels like more of a direct tribute to King’s fingertone.

From there, the lead guitar baton passes back to Taylor, then Vandenberg, before Bonamassa, Taylor, and you get the picture… essentially, it’s just a cycle of killer blues tag from that point out. 

Josh Smith, meanwhile, contents himself with ably holding down the (unbelievably tight) rhythm section alongside bassist Sean Hurley and drummer Lamar Carter. 

King’s original cut at the studio can be heard on the Live At Sunset Sound - Hollywood January, 10th 1972 vinyl reissue and while that session isn’t on YouTube, you can hear an earlier recording from the blues great below, for comparison.

Back on the new clip, guitar geeks will note that as with Bonamassa’s recent cover of Back In Black with Scary Pockets (another pro-packed, super-hi-fi session in a classic studio) – he’s once again favoring his Bigsby-equipped Gibson SG.

We still don’t know exactly what vintage that is, but let’s just assume it is worth more than your average suburban home and, therefore, is relishing the exercise.

While we’re on the blues ace’s guitar habit, Joe Bonamassa has been discussing what it’s like trying to live amongst “the sheer magnitude” of his 500-strong vintage guitar and amp collection at his LA home.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.