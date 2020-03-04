Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to Danny Gatton with new instrumental project the Sleep Eazys

JoBo is back (really, is he ever not here?), and this time he has a new project, the Sleep Eazys, and a full-length instrumental album, Easy to Buy, Hard to Sell.

You can take a listen now to the first single, Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), here.

The new album, due April 10 via Provogue/J&R Adventures, is touted as a tribute to one of Bonamassa’s major influences, electric guitar legend Danny Gatton, and features instrumental covers of songs from Gatton, Frank Sinatra, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and more.

Said Bonamassa, “To be honest I have always wanted to do a record like this. But, to be even more honest I’m not sure I was ready both professionally and musically, until now.

(Image credit: Provogue/J&R Adventures)

“The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton. My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone.”



Alongside Bonamassa, the Sleep Eazys include former Late Night with David Letterman drummer Anton Fig, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, trumpet player Lee Thornburg and saxophonist Paulie Cerra, as well as background vocalists Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins. The record also features guitarist John Jorgenson and harmonica player Jimmy Hall.

You can preorder Easy to Buy, Hard to Sell here.

For more information on the Sleep Eazys and all of JoBo’s many, many goings-on, head to JBonamassa.com.