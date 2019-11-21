Joe Bonamassa unveils his 7th (!) Epiphone signature model, the 1960 Les Paul Standard 'Norm Burst'

JoBo keeps on rolling with new product, and now the electric guitarist – who you just ranked the best blues guitarist in the world today – has collaborated with Epiphone on the limited-edition Joe Bonamassa 1960 Les Paul Standard 'Norm Burst', his seventh (yes, seventh) model with the company.

Designed after the pristine 1960 Les Paul that Bonamassa discovered at Norman’s Rare Guitars in Tarzana, California, the 'Norm Burst' boasts a mahogany body with a maple cap AA flame veneer and a special 'Norm Burst' finish, a Sixties Slim Taper mahogany neck and an Indian laurel fingerboard.

Said Bonamassa about the original guitar, “Norm took ownership of it in the 1980s and his staff nicknamed it the ‘Norm Burst.’ It’s the cleanest vintage Les Paul Standard I’ve ever seen. It’s so new that the nickel pickup covers look chrome. Even the original hang tags were still there.

“Acoustically, the first sample that Epiphone sent me sounded like the original. Once again, Epiphone has made a great guitar that I’m proud to have my name on.”

(Image credit: courtesy of Joe Bonamassa)

Other features on the 'Norm Burst' include ProBucker humbuckers with '50s-style wiring, a Lock Tone stop bar tailpiece and Lock Tone ABR bridge and Epiphone Deluxe Tulip Key tuners.

Additionally, there’s a Joe Bonamassa signature in gold silkscreen on the back of the headstock, and the guitar comes in a 'Lifton'-style case.

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1960 Les Paul Standard 'Norm Burst' is available at authorized Epiphone dealers worldwide for $699, with a limited-edition signature inlay version ($799) for sale exclusively at Bonamassa’s official store.