Hear Joe Satriani tap into his emotive prowess and serve up soaring solos in epic orchestral track, All Things Sacred

Composer Kitt Wakeley is no stranger to guitar-heavy collaborations, having assembled a discography scattered with cameos from some of the biggest electric guitar names in the business.

His recently released effort, Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol.II: The Storm, is a perfect example, sprinkled with special guest slots from Nuno Bettencourt – who unleashed his inner Yngwie Malmsteen on Paganini’s Storm – and Orianthi, who leant her guitar work to an orchestral cover of Stairway to Heaven.

Now, the album’s latest single sees Wakeley tap his longtime collaborator Joe Satriani for yet another majestic display of electrifying fretboard wizardry-meets-cinematic orchestral arrangement.

Following the pair’s two 2021 tracks – Forgive Me and Conflicted, both from the first Symphony of Sinners & Saints record – All Things Sacred sees Satriani lean into his emotionally melodic prowess, as he navigates six minutes of hair-rising piano progressions and swelling strings with a suite of decorative contributions.

An introductory effort of pentatonic-based motifs is followed by a buffet of punchy rhythms, before a return to the upper end of the fretboard finds Satch up the ante with mesmerizing hammer-on and pull-off licks.

The pair are also joined by drummer Kenny Aronoff, whose pumping drumlines help Satch and Wakeley build momentum towards the dazzling finale.

“Kitt’s unique alchemy is his ability to create modern, rocking orchestral music that stirs the soul and inspires the heart,” Satriani said. “Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol II: The Storm is a crazy guitarist collaboration in disguise, too. I’m honored to be in such good company.”

Of Satch’s contribution, Wakeley said, “Once again, I’m blessed to have such an amazing talent on my project. We all know what an incredible guitar player Satriani is, but he’s also a genius at creating melodic riffs throughout the song.

“His creativity brings my music to a whole other level and adds a dimension that garners a whole other segment of listeners. The magic of Satriani with the London Symphony is off-the-charts great.”

Satriani joins a star-studded list of six-string heroes found on Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol.II, which features three appearances from Nuno Bettencourt, two from Nita Strauss and one from Orianthi. Satch is also on three of the album's tracks.

“I'm very deliberate about the guitarists that I choose for my tracks,” said Wakeley of his latest album. “Each song that I write warrants a different style and vibe, so it's important for me to select the right guitarist to amplify the sound that I'm trying to achieve.”