Hear Orianthi lend her majestic lead work to this orchestral cover of Stairway to Heaven

By Matt Parker
published

The rock guitarist has guested on composer Kitt Wakeley's explosive instrumental take on the Led Zeppelin classic, featuring the London Symphony Orchestra

Orianthi performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Composer Kitt Wakeley has a taste for both rock music and virtuosic rock musicians. He’s currently gearing up to release his new album, The Symphony of Sinners & Saints Volume II: The Storm and has shared the latest single: a reworking of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven featuring a scorching solo from Orianthi. 

The Australian guitarist has formerly stepped into Jimmy Page’s shoes on the Hollywood Vampires’ cover of Whole Lotta Love, but in this new instrumental her electric guitar is given centre stage.

Orianthi has played alongside everyone from Alice Cooper, to Michael Jackson and Richie Sambora and is therefore one of the few with the authority to break the age-old ‘No Stairway’ rule laid down in Wayne’s World

The piece is more than a straight cover and at one point works in the thundering orchestral string section riff from Led Zeppelin’s later tune, Kashmir, before returning to Stairway’s crescendo moment. Orianthi’s contributions tie everything together with her usual blend of searing attack and clarity, whipping up the album’s titular storm in the song’s closing lines.  

“It was so fun to work with Kitt on this legendary track,” says Orianthi. “The orchestra arrangement is beautiful. It’s always a little scary territory covering such a great tune as a guitar player and being such a huge fan of Jimmy page. I just went into EastWest Studios and did my thing. I hope people enjoy it!”

Orianthi’s contribution follows debut single MVP, which featured Nita Strauss, while Nuno Bettencourt and Joe Satriani are also set to guest across multiple tracks on the new album.  

Wakeley, meanwhile, is enjoying the limelight following his recently announced Grammy award for Best Classical Compendium for previous album An Adoption Story. As such, he’s opted to shift his latest record release date back to April 17, from its original January 6 slot. 

Head to Kit Wakeley’s official site (opens in new tab) for streaming links to the new single and The Symphony of Sinners & Saints Volume II: The Storm

