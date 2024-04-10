“That embodies the attitude of shred, and if you don’t put that into your performance, it’s a sin”: Joe Satriani names the Neil Young solo that shreds – despite only featuring one note

By Phil Weller
published

Satch has pinpointed the importance of attitude over technique when it comes to being a standout shredder

Joe Satriani, a master of the Lydian mode, onstage in London, circa 2012
(Image credit: Neil Lupin/Redferns)

Joe Satriani has been asked what defines shred – and his answer probably isn’t what you think it would be. 

Anything from the repertoire of Steve Vai (who Satch has just collaborated with on a new single) would have been an obvious answer, but Satriani isn’t that predictable. Instead, he’s surprisingly cited Neil Young’s Cinnamon Girl as a song that “embodies the attitude of shred”. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.