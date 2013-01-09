John Fogerty, Rick Nielsen and More to Join Dave Grohl in Sound City Players Supergroup at Sunset Film Festival

Just a week after teasing a performance from a new supergroup at the Sunset Film Festival premiere of his new Sound City documentary, Dave Grohl has revealed his bandmates for what promises to be a historic performance on Friday, January 18.

Joining Grohl will be many of the faces set to appear in the movie, including John Fogery, Rick Neilsen, Rick Springfield, Stevie Nicks, Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk, Rami Jaffee and Masters of Reality's Chris Goss. Also on hand will be nearly all of Grohl's Foo Fighters, Them Crooked Vultures and Nirvana bandmates, including Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Alain Johannes.

Tickets for the show are available here.

Also debuting that weekend will be the documentary itself, a tribute to Sound City studios, a legendary, now-closed recording studio in Van Nuys, California. Other names slated to appear in the film include Sir Paul McCartney, Trent Reznor, Tom Petty and Josh Homme.

On December 12, McCartney, Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic performed one of the tracks from the soundtrack album and documentary at the 12-12-12 concert in New York City.

The band also performed the new track, "Cut Me Some Slack," on Saturday Night Live on December 15.

The studio version of "Cut Me Some Slack" (featuring McCartney on a Baratto cigar box guitar) is available on iTunes, where the soundtrack album happens to be available for pre-order.