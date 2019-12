Part of an emerging trend of bands/artists performing full albums live, John Fogerty will be hitting the stage at New York City's Beacon Theater to perform two classic Creedence Clearwater Revival albums in their entirety, along with a selection of his greatest hits.

November 17 will see Fogerty play Cosmo's Factory, while November 18 will feature Green River.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow, October 1, on Fogerty's official website, and all of John's November live dates can be found here.