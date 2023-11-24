I have always wanted the John Mayer PRS SE Silver Sky – now it’s a whopping $170 off and I am tempted beyond belief

Like a lot of music fans, I see John Mayer as one of the finest guitar players of our time and, by extension, I view his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar as one of the best Stratocaster-style builds of recent years. I’ve always wanted one of my own, and this year I might actually pull the trigger, because Guitar Center is currently offering 20% off all of its PRS SE Silver Sky guitars.

That’s right: both the rosewood and maple fretboard versions – and all of their respective colorway options – are currently $170 off, meaning each and every SE Silver Sky variant under the sun can be purchased for $679.

In my mind, that’s a pretty sweet Black Friday guitar deal for a Mayer signature model, and it becomes even more tempting when you take into consideration the fact that the pricer US-made version costs $2,749.

PRS SE John Mayer Silver Sky: Was $849 , now $679

Both the maple and rosewood-equipped versions of John Mayer's highly praised SE Silver Sky signature guitar is now 20% off at Guitar Center, so trust me when I say now is as good a time as any if you've been thinking about getting one. 635JM single-coils, serious playability and that Sob Rock flair make this an absolute winner for Black Friday. What's more, all of the finish options are on offer, too. A Nylon Blue maple SE Silver Sky? for $679?! Don't mind if I do.

Like I say, I haven’t got one of my own, but I’ve only heard good things about the SE Silver Sky, and so I’ve never been more tempted to bite the bullet and fork out for one of these guitars than I am right now.

Not only has Mayer put it through its paces himself by playing it live onstage during his solo arena tour this year, Guitarist also gave it a near-perfect review, flat out labeling it “the best PRS SE guitar yet.”

“There is nothing cut-price here and the quality of build, feel and sound blurs – perhaps even erases – the whole country of origin consideration,” Guitarist wrote in reference to the SE Silver Sky’s Indonesian provenance. “PRS has concentrated on getting what you see bang on, and that’s hard to argue with. A simply superb and hugely affordable rendering of the foundation of the electric guitar.”

In fact, the only downside we saw at the time was the fact there were only four finishes and no maple fretboard option. Well, clearly that isn’t an issue any more, is it?

Fretboard differences aside, each model features a lightweight poplar body, 635JM-profile bolt-on maple neck, 8.5” fingerboard radius and 22 medium jumbo frets. For those Sob Rock sounds, there’s a set of genuine 635JM single-coils arranged in a traditional Strat layout with relevant controls. For what it’s worth, I’m particularly besotted with the Nylon Blue maple fretboard model, and I am seriously tempted.

For more deals, head over to our guide to the best Guitar Center Black Friday guitar deals.