Guitar Center Cyber Monday 2020: Live updates and the best Guitar Center deals too epic to miss

The Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale has arrived! Guitar Center Cyber Monday is the brand’s biggest blow-out sale of the year and a great opportunity to buy cut-price guitars online. The Cyber Monday Guitar Center sale is alive and kicking, plus they're offering 15% off qualifying items using the code BLACKFRIDAY15.

So whether you’re after the best acoustic guitars for less, a mini-pedal bargain or one of the best guitar amps at a juicy discount, Guitar Center on Cyber Monday is where you need to be. And of course, the offers will be flying thick and fast online, and some will be better than others, but don’t worry as we’ll be rounding up the very best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals here - no filler allowed.

These Cyber Monday deals are live now

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Coupons

Guitar Center sale: Up to 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY15

Now is the time to save big, with up to 15% off loads of great guitar gear a Guitar Center. Just punch the code BLACKFRIDAY15 in at checkout.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Electric guitars

Gretsch G2657T Streamliner: was $549, now $399, save $150

Decked out in a stunning Ocean Turquoise finish and packing Gretsch's Broad'Tron humbucking pickups and a licensed Bigsby vibrato, this streamlined semi-hollow is an absolute steal – especially for under $400.

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: was $599, now $449, save $150

With a trio of Broad'Tron humbucking pickups, a 12"-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets on a nato neck, plus a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, the G2627T packs a tantalizing mix of classy looks and a rebellious sonic attitude. Available in Georgia Green and Shoreline Gold finishes, with an almighty $150 discount.

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it's the perfect time to dip in.

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

There's something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it's down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end. Available in Lake Placid Blue finish.

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599 , now $449 at Guitar Center

If your tastes lean towards metal and shred, the C-1 Platinum is a killer purchase – especially with $149 knocked off the asking price. Kitted out with EMG pickups and an Ultra Access neck joint, it's built for heavy tones and speedy licks. It's available in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black finishes.

Gibson Les Paul Blood Moon exclusive: $2,999

It's not cheap, but this is as luxurious as modern Les Pauls come, with a bound quilt maple-finished top and flame maple neck. A wealth of switching options and a compound-radius ebony fingerboard make this a killer addition to the collection of any well-heeled contemporary guitar player.

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $467

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. This is just one of Guitar Center's many instruments that you can save 15% on with code Blackfriday15.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Acoustic guitars

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: Only $329.99

This one breaks the $300 mark, but we promise, the extra investment will pay dividends. The Fender California Newporter Player is set up for incredible tone and playability, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. Visually, it's a real eye-catcher, too. With a top finished in a luxurious Teal Satin, a two-ring rosette and a Strat-style headstock, you'll be turning heads all the while this baby's in your hands.

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway in Wine Red: $379.99

If looks are what you're after, look no further than the Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway in Wine Red. The finish alone is a head-turner, but that pickguard decal just demands attention. If you're a beginner with a little more budget to spend, this guitar will be a worthy ally in your quest for acoustic wizardry.

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can't go wrong with the big 'F' on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50.

Alvarez Regent RD260CE Dreadnought: $299 , now $199

The Regent Series from Alvarez offers stunning value for money already, but knock $100 off and that deal just gets better. With a laminate spruce top and scalloped bracing, Alvarez is looking to deliver as much resonance and sustain for your buck as possible. The dreadnought version is a great all-rounder, complete with on-board pickup, EQ, and a built-in tuner. The cutaway gives you full access across the fretboard, plus the sunburst finish is sure to appeal if you're bored of natural spruce.

Alvarez Regent Series Grand Auditorium: $299 , now $199

As with the dreadnought, this Grand Auditorium-sized acoustic offers a lot of guitar for the money. Featuring the same built-in under-saddle pickup and electronics, this is the place to look if you're after a tighter sound and projection from your acoustic.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Guitar amps

Vox Limited-Edition AC10C1: $599 $499, save $100

The AC10 is the more practical take on the AC15, capturing the iconic British tone that fueled the Beatles, U2 and Radiohead, but at volume levels less likely to enrage your neighbors. This limited-edition offering comes with a 10" Celestion Creamback speaker, onboard reverb and suave black finish – not to mention a $100 discount at Guitar Center.

Blackstar Fly 3 Pink Paisley micro amp: $59 , now $49

If this isn't the coolest-looking micro amp on the market, then we don't know what is. The Fly 3 has always sounded far bigger than its size might suggest, and now it has some huge looks to match. It's the perfect amp for students or beginner players, with clean and overdrive sounds and an onboard delay, and it doubles as a handy portable speaker thanks to the aux in jack.

If you've been looking for a great amp deal, you're in luck right now with these huge Guitar Center deals. Make savings on Blackstar, IK Multimedia, Vox and many more.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Pedals

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

11 of TC's well-respected effects pedals have received hefty discounts at Guitar Center, so if you're looking to expand your pedalboard, now's the time. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in one of the best deals you'll see this holiday season.

Zoom G11 multi-effects processor: $799 $599, save $200

Now, here's a deal we weren't expecting to see: Zoom's flagship multi-effects processor – launched just this year – with a whopping $200 slashed off the asking price over at Guitar Center. $599 is a ridiculous price for the sheer wealth of effects, amps and impulse responses built into this feature-packed unit, which is not only among the most user-friendly multi-effects on the market, but it's also one of the best-sounding, too.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Bass

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Bass: $799 $599, save $200

This updated take on the classic StingRay Bass outline boasts an oh-so-desirable roasted maple neck for smooth playability, while a three-band active preamp provides a wide range of tones. You can save $200 on this natural-finished beauty right now at Guitar Center.

Jackson JS Series Concert Bass: $199 $149, save $50

Holy Neon Green finish, Batman! If you're looking to stand out on your next gig – or, more likely livestream – this limited-edition Jackson is the way to go, especially for bassists on a budget. It's a bass designed for speed, courtesy of a 34" scale maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint for superb tuning stability.

Squier Jazz Bass & Fender Rumble bass amp pack: $100 off! Everything you need to get started on bass. The easy-playing, professional-sounding Squier Affinity Jazz Bass, the portable, powerful Fender Rumble 15 bass combo, a gig bag, strap, cable, and a free 3-month subscription to Fender Play – all for just $230 at Guitar Center!

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built-in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The two 10" neodymium speakers provide plenty of power, and the 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want. Guitar Center has slashed the price by a ridiculous $400, so bass players - don't miss out.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Accessories

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: $149 $99 at Guitar Center

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire 'board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: Was $19.99, now $11.99

Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design are available with a $8 discount, in gold and black finishes.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Recording

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now $99 each

When recording guitars, you need your mixes to sound as accurate as possible. These JBL 305P studio monitors will elevate your tone and, at just $99 each from Guitar Center, we'd even recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!

Guitar Center Cyber Monday: Ukuleles

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is only $29.99 at Guitar Center, its lowest ever price. The lindenwood body and walnut fretboard provide a warm, resonant tone and the small body size makes it easy and comfortable to play. This uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals 2020: What to expect

We covered the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale last year, so we know it’s usually stacked with discounts on a ton of gear. If you were quick off the mark on past deals you could have scored $200 off Epiphone’s Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition, taking it home for just $499. There was also up to $1,180 in savings to be made on certain Gibsons.

The Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals cover big ticket items like the best 8-string guitars and plenty of beginner bass guitars, as well as essentials including the best guitar cables. We’re expecting both big brands and smaller companies to pop up in the sale, with plenty of choice on new and classic gear.

The one thing we will say is that Guitar Center on Cyber Monday is pretty crazy in terms of the amount of deals available, so it pays to do your research (see below) first so that you can find offers on the gear you want. And if you’re a little unsure about buying a guitar online without playing it first, don’t worry as the Guitar Center returns policy offers a '45-day satisfaction guarantee'. There are some limitations to this, so check the specific wording before hitting the checkout.

How to find the best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals

Well, this is a simple one to answer: stick with us and bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly with the best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals in the lead-up and on the big day itself. As a reminder, we’re expecting the offers to really start flying on Friday 27 November through Cyber Monday.

We’d also recommend doing your research ahead of time. Feel free to use our expert buyer’s guides to get an idea of what the best products are in the areas you’re looking in, and which specific bits of gear it’s worth keeping an eye out for. That way, when those mega Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals start dropping, you can jump on the ones you want and forget the rest.

In addition to our team manually combing the Guitar Center sale for jaw-dropping Cyber Monday offers, our shopping software will be constantly scanning hundreds of websites for the best prices on any products featured here. That means, not only will you get the top Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals, you may see offers from other other musical instrument retailers, depending on the gear featured.

What happened last year?

Last year's Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale was pretty special, so we're expecting big things this year.

In addition to a discount code that saved you 15% off a huge range of guitar gear across the site, we were particularly taken by the $500 discount applied to the stunning Martin Special Dreadnought Herringbone, while the ace Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop Pro saw a healthy $100 slashed from the price. For compete beginners, the Squier Stratocaster starter pack was $40 cheaper, making it an ideal Christmas present.

There were also great deals to be had on Ernie Ball Strings, Snark guitar tuners, Perri's guitar straps and Pro Co cables.

Will the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale deliver similar for this year? Only time will tell.