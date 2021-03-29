John Mayer unveiled a short snippet of his new single – and Mary Spender went ahead and finished it for him

John Mayer recently announced that his new album is “recorded, mixed and mastered,” and shared a snippet of its first single on his newly founded TikTok page.

Since we still have yet to hear said single in its entirety, British electric guitar player and YouTuber Mary Spender took it upon herself to complete the track for Mayer and share it with the world.

As Spender says in the accompanying video, “I thought it might be fun just to challenge myself and see if I can predict his next single. [Mayer]’s been dropping, like, eight bars every so often in these little TikToks. We’ll just see how it goes. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Spender begins by learning the parts that Mayer has already shared, and then adds her own newly written sections, including a verse, a middle eight and a rippingly melodic solo, first with a Fender Strat and then using a Mayer-esque PRS Silver Sky.

"I mean, this is going to be so basic in comparison to what he’s done,” Spender says, though we'd beg to disagree.

To witness the really-quite-good results, check out the video above.

Your move, Mayer…