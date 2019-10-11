John Petrucci details Guitar Universe 3.0 summer camp

John Petrucci has announced details of his Guitar Universe 3.0 camp, scheduled to take place August 1-5, 2020 at Hotel Irvine in Orange County, California.

The first West Coast iteration of the camp will see Petrucci joined by an impressive lineup of electric and acoustic guitar players, including Jason Richardson, Plini, Stig Mathison, Stephanie Bradley, Andy Wood and others.

The camp, which is billed as a four day and night summer shred intensive, is presented by Dreamcatcher Events and boasts master classes, workshops, jams, concerts, lectures, signing sessions and much more.

Said Petrucci, “[The] Guitar Universe is all about sharing. It’s about people imparting knowledge, sharing thoughts and ideas about everything from technique to gear to songwriting and even to how to record.

“Our guest instructors this time are an international cross-section of the very best players from around the world, from Germany and the UK to Australia and Brazil and right here in the US. I think that’s both very important and very unique, to see all these incredibly different people who are making a mark in the world of guitar. The lineup is so diverse – in technique, style, and approach – campers are going to leave with such an incredible breadth of knowledge having taken in these many types of guitar approaches.”

In addition to the artists, Petrucci also stated that some of his gear endorsers, including DiMarzio head Larry DiMarzio and Ernie Ball Music Man CEO Sterling Ball, will be on hand – the latter to once again cook up some of his renowned barbecue.

Of course, Petrucci will host his own master classes as well.

“As a Berklee alum and someone who really enjoys teaching, I really love reconnecting with that side of being a musician by doing my own master classes at JPGU,” he said.

“I could talk about technique, theory and gear for days! Sometimes I feel like my classes could go on and on but still wouldn’t be long enough.”

Tickets for John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 3.0 are priced from $2,099 for a twin room and up to $4,799 for a deluxe suite.

Register by November 1 to receive a John Petrucci DiMarzio Dreamcatcher pickup, Plini Archetype plugin and an Ernie Ball Maintenance kit upon arrival.

For more information, head to John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe.