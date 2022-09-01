Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck's upcoming North America tour dates

After announcing a mammoth US tour last month, electric guitar legend Jeff Beck has confirmed his collaborator and friend Johnny Depp will join him for select dates on the trek.

Beck is set to kick off the run with six dates from September 23 with classic rock greats ZZ Top, followed by a solo headline date on October 1 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The guitarist will be joined by his current backing band – bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson – as well as Heart’s Ann Wilson on the tour’s first three shows on September 23, 24 and 25.

Depp will then join Beck for the remainder of the tour from October 4, with the pair cramming in 22 dates across the US – and one in Toronto, Canada – until November 12. Cities to be hit include Washington, Boston, Chicago, Phoenix and more. See below for a full list of dates.

September 23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

September 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ZZ Top)

September 30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 7&8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 14&15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

October 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

November 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

November 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

When Depp joins the trek, Beck’s setlist will highlight songs from the duo’s recently released collaborative album, 18.

The record – which dropped back in July – features mostly covers, including renditions of Killing Joke’s The Death & Resurrection Show and John Lennon’s Isolation, as well as two originals: This Is a Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr and Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.

The latter was the subject of criticism recently when Rolling Stone alleged Beck and Depp had stolen lines for the track from a 1960s spoken word poem, written by an incarcerated man known as Slim Wilson.

Johnny Depp surprised the world back in May when he joined Jeff Beck onstage in Sheffield, England, shortly after the closing arguments in his widely publicized defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

In other Jeff Beck news, the guitarist recently appeared on Patient Number 9, the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s highly anticipated 13th solo album.