Trending

Johnny Marr Announces 18-Date North American Tour

By

Johnny Marr has announced an 18-date North American tour in support of his new album, The Messenger, which will be released February 26 on Sire/ADA. The album was written and produced entirely by Marr.

The former Smiths guitarist will kick things off April 11 in Las Vegas; the three-week trek will include a stop at Coachella and two dates with New Order. Pre-sale tickets are now available.

Marr has already released music videos for the album's title track and "Upstarts," which you can watch below. The album is available for pre-order on iTunes.

JOHNNY MARR: NORTH AMERICAN DATES

  • April 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan - The Pool w/ New Order
  • April 12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
  • April 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
  • April 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
  • April 16 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
  • April 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ County Bowl w/ New Order
  • April 19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
  • April 21 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
  • April 22 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
  • April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
  • April 25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
  • April 26 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
  • April 27 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
  • April 29 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
  • April 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
  • May 02 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
  • May 03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • May 04 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club