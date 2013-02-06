Johnny Marr Announces 18-Date North American Tour

Johnny Marr has announced an 18-date North American tour in support of his new album, The Messenger, which will be released February 26 on Sire/ADA. The album was written and produced entirely by Marr.
The former Smiths guitarist will kick things off April 11 in Las Vegas; the three-week trek will include a stop at Coachella and two dates with New Order. Pre-sale tickets are now available.
Marr has already released music videos for the album's title track and "Upstarts," which you can watch below. The album is available for pre-order on iTunes.
JOHNNY MARR: NORTH AMERICAN DATES
- April 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan - The Pool w/ New Order
- April 12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
- April 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
- April 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- April 16 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
- April 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ County Bowl w/ New Order
- April 19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
- April 21 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
- April 22 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
- April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
- April 25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
- April 26 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
- April 27 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
- April 29 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
- April 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
- May 02 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
- May 03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- May 04 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club