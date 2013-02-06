Johnny Marr Announces 18-Date North American Tour

Johnny Marr has announced an 18-date North American tour in support of his new album, The Messenger, which will be released February 26 on Sire/ADA. The album was written and produced entirely by Marr.

The former Smiths guitarist will kick things off April 11 in Las Vegas; the three-week trek will include a stop at Coachella and two dates with New Order. Pre-sale tickets are now available.

Marr has already released music videos for the album's title track and "Upstarts," which you can watch below. The album is available for pre-order on iTunes.

JOHNNY MARR: NORTH AMERICAN DATES