Kemper launches new, lighter Kabinet with neodymium magnets

Kemper has announced a new-and-improved build for its guitar amp speaker cabinets in 2022. Among the main selling points of the Kabinet (not to be confused with the active Power Kabinet) are a new speaker and the fact that it weighs in at just 23lb (approx. 10kg).

The design sheds a few pounds thanks to the incorporated Kemper Kone Neo neodymium loudspeaker, which has been designed in collaboration with Celestion and employs lightweight neodymium magnets.

The 12” speaker is housed in an enclosure that measures roughly 16.5” tall, 23.6” wide and 9” deep, and can handle up to 200W of power with an impedance of 4 ohms. It’s finished in the brand’s preferred green and comes with a dust cover.

As with its predecessor, when used in conjunction with a Kemper Profiler (using the Monitor CabOff function), the Kemper Kone Neo can activate a Speaker Imprint mode, emulating one of 19 classic speaker cabinets.

The Kemper Kabinet requires either a powered Profiler PowerHead or PowerRack, or a separate solid-state power amp. Alternatively, the Power Kabinet offers a powered build with the same Kemper Kone Neo speaker.

In addition, Kemper has reported that the Kone Neo will eventually be available as a separate replacement speaker for cabinets down the line. However, issues with the supply chain are holding up production for the time being.

The Kemper Kabinet carries a price of $540 and is available now from Kemper.