Bring Kemper's Profiler Rig Editor tech to your iPad with new Profiler update

Kemper's semi-annual updates to its popular Profiler amp modeler always bring with them a raft of new goodies, with the last two introducing an Acoustic Simulator and a host of new effects and a new overdrive system, respectively.

Though Kemper's new Profiler update – OS 8.5 – doesn't feature any new effects or tones, it does take a big step forward in the portability department, with the introduction of the Profiler Rig Editor for iPadOS.

Connectable to the Profiler Stage floorboard via an onboard WiFi Chip – either directly or via WPS and a local router – and to the Profiler Head and Rack via a local router, Profiler Rig Editor allows users to add, swap and modify effects to their heart's content on their tablet.

The lower half of the Rig Manager's display shows users whatever Rig they're currently playing, allowing for quick adjustments to amps, effects and settings. Signal flow, and inputs and outputs, are also adjustable, while an onboard morph slider lets users simulate the sonic movement of their pedals.

The Rig Manager's Performances section, meanwhile, can hold up to five Rigs, which can of course be edited and re-arranged whenever the user sees fit.

Kemper Profiler O.S. 8.5 is available for free to all Profiler users from the company's website, while the Rig Manager Profiler Editor for iPadOS can be downloaded – also for free for Profiler users – from the Apple App Store.