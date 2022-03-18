Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro sets up his own online Guitar Academy

Kiko Loureiro has announced the opening of his very own online Guitar Academy, which promises to be the “ultimate path to becoming a high-level guitarist”.

By the looks of things, it’s a pretty comprehensive package. Highlights from the academy – which will have new material added each month – include tuition methods that aim to hone your technique and musicality, and an entire section dedicated to theory, harmony and scales made simple.

Of course, Loureiro has added his own personal USP to the academy. Not only will he be hosting monthly hangouts with subscribers, he’ll also take the time to break down his “most elaborate” compositions.

Kiko Loureiro’s Guitar Academy also promises to provide an online community of like-minded electric guitar players and Loureiro fans – created via online chat rooms – and is said to be suitable for guitarists of all levels, from beginners to pros.

All of the above will be divided into eight separate courses. 7 Factor and Guitar Hacks will focus on modes, musicality and technique, while 21 Licks will aim to bolster your soloing vocabulary by teaching you, well, 21 different licks. There’s two volumes, though, so technically it’s 42 licks.

There’s also a Metal Riffs course, which boldly states it will give you “everything you need to know to master technique and create powerful metal riffs”, as well as The Practice Room, which Kiko will use for streaming sessions.

Subscription to Loureiro's Guitar Academy is currently available for $219 per year.

To find out more, and to see all the included courses, head over to the Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy.

Kiko Loureiro is set to hit the road with Megadeth next month as part of their Metal Tour of the Year II with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. The tour will kick off on April 9 in Las Vegas, and will conclude on 19 May in Quebec.

For tickets and a full list of tour dates, head over to Megadeth’s official website.