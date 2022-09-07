Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss, Nuno Bettencourt and Orianthi to appear on new orchestral album

By Sam Roche
published

Strauss proves she’s the MVP on the upcoming Kitt Wakeley record’s shred-heavy first single

[L-R] Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss, Nuno Bettencourt and Orianthi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A star-studded lineup of guitarists including Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss, Nuno Bettencourt and Orianthi will appear on Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2, a new album by composer Kitt Wakeley.

Kicking off proceedings, Wakeley has released the album’s first single, MVP, which features soaring, melodic electric guitar leads from Nita Strauss, drumming by Kenny Aronoff and an orchestral backdrop courtesy of the Macedonian Orchestra. Check it out below.

The upcoming album follows last year’s Symphony of Sinners & Saints, which also featured Joe Satriani on two of its tracks.

“I’m excited about the release of Vol. 2,” Wakeley says. “It gives me the opportunity to resolve the remaining creativity from my prior projects. There is a lot to build on from the previous album and I made sure there is an upward trajectory with the second album in this series.

“Releasing MVP as the first single sets the tone for the continuation of epic orchestral rock and Nita Strauss takes no prisoners with her approach on the guitars. Her rhythm and lead tracks made a huge statement for the first single.”

“Collaborating with other artists is always great, but it’s made better when that artist really embraces your style and what you bring to the table,” adds Strauss. “Kitt’s music is thematic and emotional, and I had a great time adding a layer of hurricane to these songs!”

“Kitt’s compositions are amazing,” says Aronoff. “I have a heavy orchestral background – working with Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland and Boston Symphony Orchestra, and doing four years at Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, Indiana – so I appreciated and love the fusion of classical music with rock and roll music.”

Recorded at London's famous Abbey Road Studios, Macedonia's FAME Studios and LA's EastWest Studios, Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. 2 also features guitarists Jay Gleason and João Miguel, drummer Brent Berry, bassist Ryan Miller, pianist Starr Parodi, and vocalist Marcelo Vieria.

The album – which arrives on January 6, 2023 – also looks set to feature among its originals, covers of Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, Eagles Hotel California and Queen's We Will Rock You. Take a look at its tracklist in full below.

  1. Sacred (feat. Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff) ~
  2. You Gave Me Wings (feat. Joe Satriani) ^
  3. Amadeus (feat. Joe Satriani) ^
  4. Paganini's Storm (feat. Nuno Bettencourt)
  5. Requiem of the Fallen (feat. Nuno Bettencourt) ^
  6. No Apologies (feat. Nuno Bettencourt) ^
  7. MVP (feat. Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff) *
  8. Closure (feat. Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff) *
  9. Stairway to Heaven (feat. Orianthi) ~
  10. Hotel California ~
  11. We Will Rock You ~

~ with the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices
^ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices
* with the Macedonian Orchestra and Macedonian Choir

