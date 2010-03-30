Korn Signs with Roadrunner Records

Roadrunner Records announced today the worldwide signing of Korn to the label. Korn III - Remember Who You Are is the band's ninth album overall and their first album for their new label. It was produced by Ross Robinson, who also manned the boards for the band's self-titled 1994 debut, as well as the follow up, 1996's Life Is Peachy.

"We called this record Korn III - Remember Who You Are because it really feels like a return to that attitude we had on the first two records," bassist Fieldy said. "And when it came to putting this record out, we could not think of anyone better to help us than Roadrunner, the only label that even understands rock music anymore."

Fieldy also checked in from the band's current tour, taking time to greet fans while the band was trekking around the snowy Alaskan terrain.

Korn's current lineup is Jonathan Davis (vocals), Fieldy (bass), James "Munky" Shaffer (guitar) and Ray Luzier (drums).

Korn III - Remember Who You Are retains that savage, raw energy that made Korn such a crucial fixture to an entire generation of diehard fans.

The band will spend the summer headlining the third annual Rock Star Energy Drink Mayhem Festival. They will also embark on a South American run, as well as headline the Jagermeister Music Tour in America beforehand.